Insider Selling: Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Limited (NYSE:TEVA) VP Sells 40,000 Shares of Stock

Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Limited (NYSE:TEVA) VP Eric Drape sold 40,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.01, for a total transaction of $440,400.00. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 33,128 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $364,739.28. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

NYSE TEVA traded down $0.24 on Tuesday, reaching $10.54. The company had a trading volume of 266,067 shares, compared to its average volume of 9,255,408. The firm has a market cap of $11.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.95, a P/E/G ratio of 0.89 and a beta of 1.46. Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Limited has a fifty-two week low of $8.44 and a fifty-two week high of $13.30. The business has a 50 day moving average of $10.65 and a two-hundred day moving average of $10.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.03, a current ratio of 1.03 and a quick ratio of 0.66.

Teva Pharmaceutical Industries (NYSE:TEVA) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 28th. The company reported $0.63 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.55 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $3.98 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.04 billion. Teva Pharmaceutical Industries had a positive return on equity of 21.65% and a negative net margin of 24.45%. Teva Pharmaceutical Industries’s quarterly revenue was down 8.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.76 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts predict that Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Limited will post 2.55 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on TEVA shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $10.00 price objective on shares of Teva Pharmaceutical Industries in a research report on Sunday, March 14th. TheStreet raised shares of Teva Pharmaceutical Industries from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note on Monday, April 5th. Finally, UBS Group reiterated a “neutral” rating and set a $11.00 price target (down from $15.00) on shares of Teva Pharmaceutical Industries in a report on Monday, May 10th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. Teva Pharmaceutical Industries currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $11.58.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of TEVA. Ayalon Holdings Ltd. acquired a new stake in Teva Pharmaceutical Industries in the first quarter valued at $26,000. Freedman Financial Associates Inc. bought a new stake in Teva Pharmaceutical Industries during the fourth quarter valued at $38,000. Safeguard Investment Advisory Group LLC bought a new stake in Teva Pharmaceutical Industries during the fourth quarter valued at $42,000. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC bought a new stake in Teva Pharmaceutical Industries during the first quarter valued at $57,000. Finally, Carolina Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its position in Teva Pharmaceutical Industries by 13,261.7% during the first quarter. Carolina Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 6,280 shares of the company’s stock valued at $72,000 after acquiring an additional 6,233 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 51.83% of the company’s stock.

About Teva Pharmaceutical Industries

Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Limited, a pharmaceutical company, develops, manufactures, markets, and distributes generic medicines, specialty medicines, and biopharmaceutical products in North America, Europe, and internationally. The company offers sterile products, hormones, high-potency drugs, and cytotoxic substances in various dosage forms, including tablets, capsules, injectables, inhalants, liquids, ointments, and creams.

