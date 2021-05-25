Insider Selling: Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Limited (NYSE:TEVA) VP Sells 40,000 Shares of Stock

Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Limited (NYSE:TEVA) VP Eric Drape sold 40,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.01, for a total transaction of $440,400.00. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 33,128 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $364,739.28. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website.
NYSE TEVA traded down $0.24 on Tuesday, reaching $10.54. The company had a trading volume of 266,067 shares, compared to its average volume of 9,255,408. The firm has a market cap of $11.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.95, a P/E/G ratio of 0.89 and a beta of 1.46. Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Limited has a fifty-two week low of $8.44 and a fifty-two week high of $13.30. The business has a 50 day moving average of $10.65 and a two-hundred day moving average of $10.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.03, a current ratio of 1.03 and a quick ratio of 0.66.
Teva Pharmaceutical Industries (NYSE:TEVA) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 28th. The company reported $0.63 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.55 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $3.98 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.04 billion. Teva Pharmaceutical Industries had a positive return on equity of 21.65% and a negative net margin of 24.45%. Teva Pharmaceutical Industries’s quarterly revenue was down 8.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.76 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts predict that Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Limited will post 2.55 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of TEVA. Ayalon Holdings Ltd. acquired a new stake in Teva Pharmaceutical Industries in the first quarter valued at $26,000. Freedman Financial Associates Inc. bought a new stake in Teva Pharmaceutical Industries during the fourth quarter valued at $38,000. Safeguard Investment Advisory Group LLC bought a new stake in Teva Pharmaceutical Industries during the fourth quarter valued at $42,000. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC bought a new stake in Teva Pharmaceutical Industries during the first quarter valued at $57,000. Finally, Carolina Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its position in Teva Pharmaceutical Industries by 13,261.7% during the first quarter. Carolina Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 6,280 shares of the company’s stock valued at $72,000 after acquiring an additional 6,233 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 51.83% of the company’s stock.
About Teva Pharmaceutical Industries
Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Limited, a pharmaceutical company, develops, manufactures, markets, and distributes generic medicines, specialty medicines, and biopharmaceutical products in North America, Europe, and internationally. The company offers sterile products, hormones, high-potency drugs, and cytotoxic substances in various dosage forms, including tablets, capsules, injectables, inhalants, liquids, ointments, and creams.
