John Francis Kelly Sells 842 Shares of Bottomline Technologies (de), Inc. (NASDAQ:EPAY) Stock

Bottomline Technologies (de), Inc. (NASDAQ:EPAY) insider John Francis Kelly sold 842 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $37.60, for a total transaction of $31,659.20. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 54,569 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,051,794.40. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

John Francis Kelly also recently made the following trade(s):

Get Bottomline Technologies (de) alerts:

On Monday, May 3rd, John Francis Kelly sold 321 shares of Bottomline Technologies (de) stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $48.27, for a total transaction of $15,494.67.

On Monday, April 5th, John Francis Kelly sold 321 shares of Bottomline Technologies (de) stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $46.04, for a total transaction of $14,778.84.

Shares of EPAY traded up $0.04 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $37.93. 5,882 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 297,187. The firm has a market cap of $1.72 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -137.21 and a beta of 1.29. Bottomline Technologies has a 12-month low of $36.23 and a 12-month high of $55.63. The company has a current ratio of 1.56, a quick ratio of 1.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $43.99 and its 200 day moving average price is $46.98.

Bottomline Technologies (de) (NASDAQ:EPAY) last issued its earnings results on Monday, May 3rd. The technology company reported $0.27 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.26 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $120.90 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $120.94 million. Bottomline Technologies (de) had a negative net margin of 2.61% and a positive return on equity of 2.88%. The business’s revenue was up 8.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.27 earnings per share. On average, research analysts forecast that Bottomline Technologies will post 0.18 earnings per share for the current year.

Several research analysts have commented on the stock. Craig Hallum reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $50.00 price objective on shares of Bottomline Technologies (de) in a research note on Tuesday, May 11th. Needham & Company LLC dropped their price objective on shares of Bottomline Technologies (de) from $58.00 to $50.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, May 11th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Bottomline Technologies (de) from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 12th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $55.21.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Aperio Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of Bottomline Technologies (de) by 1.5% during the fourth quarter. Aperio Group LLC now owns 14,606 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $770,000 after purchasing an additional 213 shares during the period. Amalgamated Bank raised its holdings in shares of Bottomline Technologies (de) by 3.4% in the fourth quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 7,268 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $383,000 after acquiring an additional 237 shares in the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC raised its holdings in shares of Bottomline Technologies (de) by 4.5% in the fourth quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 6,540 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $345,000 after acquiring an additional 284 shares in the last quarter. Meitav Dash Investments Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of Bottomline Technologies (de) by 4.1% in the fourth quarter. Meitav Dash Investments Ltd. now owns 7,517 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $396,000 after acquiring an additional 295 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mutual of America Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Bottomline Technologies (de) by 6.5% in the first quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 5,192 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $235,000 after acquiring an additional 318 shares in the last quarter. 90.19% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Bottomline Technologies (de)

Bottomline Technologies (de), Inc provides various solutions for the banking, financial services, insurance, healthcare, technology, retail, communications, education, media, manufacturing, and government industries. It operates through four segments: Cloud Solutions, Banking Solutions, Payments and Documents, and Other.

Featured Story: What is a Secondary Public Offering?

Receive News & Ratings for Bottomline Technologies (de) Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bottomline Technologies (de) and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.