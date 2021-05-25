Northstar Group Inc. Sells 236 Shares of Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF (NYSEARCA:VYM)

Northstar Group Inc. lowered its stake in shares of Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF (NYSEARCA:VYM) by 1.3% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 17,836 shares of the company’s stock after selling 236 shares during the quarter. Northstar Group Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF were worth $1,803,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of VYM. Tempus Wealth Planning LLC acquired a new stake in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF in the first quarter worth about $2,672,000. Annandale Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $11,235,000. Venture Visionary Partners LLC boosted its holdings in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF by 4.5% in the first quarter. Venture Visionary Partners LLC now owns 26,769 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,706,000 after acquiring an additional 1,161 shares in the last quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC boosted its holdings in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF by 1.6% in the fourth quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 1,091,622 shares of the company’s stock worth $99,894,000 after acquiring an additional 16,883 shares in the last quarter. Finally, IFP Advisors Inc boosted its holdings in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF by 3.2% in the fourth quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 77,711 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,114,000 after acquiring an additional 2,430 shares in the last quarter.

Get Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF alerts:

NYSEARCA VYM traded down $0.40 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $106.66. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 47,432 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,910,279. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $104.45 and its 200-day simple moving average is $96.55. Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF has a fifty-two week low of $76.29 and a fifty-two week high of $108.71.

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VYM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF (NYSEARCA:VYM).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.