American Hotel Income Properties REIT LP (TSE:HOT.UN) Given Average Rating of “Hold” by Brokerages

American Hotel Income Properties REIT LP (TSE:HOT.UN) has been assigned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the eight ratings firms that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and one has given a buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month price objective among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is C$4.22.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on HOT.UN. National Bankshares lifted their target price on American Hotel Income Properties REIT from C$4.25 to C$4.75 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 18th. National Bank Financial lifted their target price on American Hotel Income Properties REIT from C$4.25 to C$4.75 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 18th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on American Hotel Income Properties REIT from C$2.00 to C$3.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Monday, February 1st. CIBC lifted their target price on American Hotel Income Properties REIT from C$3.25 to C$3.75 in a research report on Friday, May 14th. Finally, Scotiabank lifted their price objective on American Hotel Income Properties REIT from C$4.50 to C$5.00 in a report on Friday.

HOT.UN stock traded up C$0.06 during trading on Tuesday, reaching C$4.52. 212,917 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 154,194. American Hotel Income Properties REIT has a twelve month low of C$2.25 and a twelve month high of C$4.70. The company has a market capitalization of C$355.06 million and a P/E ratio of -4.23. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of C$4.11 and a 200-day simple moving average of C$3.63. The company has a current ratio of 0.82, a quick ratio of 0.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 202.41.

American Hotel Income Properties REIT LP (TSX: HOT.UN, TSX: HOT.U, TSX: HOT.DB.U), or AHIP, is a limited partnership formed to invest in hotel real estate properties located substantially in the United States. AHIP currently has 112 hotels, and is engaged in growing its portfolio of premium branded, select-service hotels in larger secondary markets that have diverse and stable demand.

