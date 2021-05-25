Investment Management of Virginia LLC Has $3.82 Million Stock Position in United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS)

Investment Management of Virginia LLC reduced its stake in shares of United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS) by 0.4% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 22,458 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 80 shares during the period. Investment Management of Virginia LLC’s holdings in United Parcel Service were worth $3,818,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Doyle Wealth Management raised its holdings in United Parcel Service by 3.9% during the 1st quarter. Doyle Wealth Management now owns 79,319 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $13,483,000 after buying an additional 2,966 shares during the period. Advisors Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of United Parcel Service by 0.4% during the 1st quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 220,951 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $37,559,000 after acquiring an additional 809 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in shares of United Parcel Service by 2.7% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 54,027,742 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $9,184,177,000 after acquiring an additional 1,426,922 shares in the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. grew its stake in shares of United Parcel Service by 7.3% during the 1st quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 147,239 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $25,029,000 after acquiring an additional 10,012 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Strategic Wealth Advisors Group LLC grew its stake in shares of United Parcel Service by 5.1% during the 1st quarter. Strategic Wealth Advisors Group LLC now owns 21,729 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $3,694,000 after acquiring an additional 1,061 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 53.57% of the company’s stock.

UPS stock traded down $0.27 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $213.16. The company had a trading volume of 31,449 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,681,887. The company has a market capitalization of $185.56 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.63, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.38 and a beta of 1.06. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $195.70 and a 200-day moving average price of $172.34. United Parcel Service, Inc. has a 1-year low of $96.78 and a 1-year high of $219.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.06, a current ratio of 1.29 and a quick ratio of 1.29.

United Parcel Service (NYSE:UPS) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 27th. The transportation company reported $2.77 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.72 by $1.05. The business had revenue of $22.91 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $20.62 billion. United Parcel Service had a return on equity of 193.06% and a net margin of 5.87%. United Parcel Service’s revenue for the quarter was up 27.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.15 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts anticipate that United Parcel Service, Inc. will post 10.31 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 9th. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 24th will be paid a dividend of $1.02 per share. This represents a $4.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.91%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 21st. United Parcel Service’s payout ratio is 49.57%.

UPS has been the subject of several research reports. BMO Capital Markets raised shares of United Parcel Service from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $150.00 to $195.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 4th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of United Parcel Service from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $234.00 price target for the company in a research note on Friday, April 30th. Berenberg Bank raised shares of United Parcel Service from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and raised their target price for the company from $130.00 to $150.00 in a research note on Monday, May 3rd. Barclays reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $205.00 target price on shares of United Parcel Service in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. Finally, Raymond James raised their target price on shares of United Parcel Service from $200.00 to $223.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 4th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating, fourteen have issued a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $192.21.

In other United Parcel Service news, Director Wayne M. Hewett bought 625 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 24th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $159.82 per share, with a total value of $99,887.50. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 868 shares in the company, valued at $138,723.76. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Laura J. Lane sold 2,375 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $157.93, for a total value of $375,083.75. 0.11% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

United Parcel Service, Inc provides letter and package delivery, transportation, logistics, and financial services. It operates through three segments: U.S. Domestic Package, International Package, and Supply Chain & Freight. The U.S. Domestic Package segment offers time-definite delivery of letters, documents, small packages, and palletized freight through air and ground services in the United States.

