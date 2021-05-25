Obermeyer Wood Investment Counsel Lllp Has $1.19 Million Stock Position in American Express (NYSE:AXP)

Obermeyer Wood Investment Counsel Lllp boosted its stake in American Express (NYSE:AXP) by 187.4% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 8,386 shares of the payment services company’s stock after buying an additional 5,468 shares during the quarter. Obermeyer Wood Investment Counsel Lllp’s holdings in American Express were worth $1,186,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Chase Investment Counsel Corp bought a new position in shares of American Express in the first quarter valued at approximately $4,839,000. Gofen & Glossberg LLC IL raised its holdings in shares of American Express by 0.4% in the 1st quarter. Gofen & Glossberg LLC IL now owns 388,571 shares of the payment services company’s stock worth $54,960,000 after buying an additional 1,399 shares in the last quarter. Baxter Bros Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of American Express by 2.3% during the fourth quarter. Baxter Bros Inc. now owns 69,901 shares of the payment services company’s stock valued at $8,452,000 after acquiring an additional 1,569 shares during the period. ZWJ Investment Counsel Inc. lifted its holdings in American Express by 3.3% during the 4th quarter. ZWJ Investment Counsel Inc. now owns 235,872 shares of the payment services company’s stock valued at $28,519,000 after purchasing an additional 7,449 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Chatham Capital Group Inc. grew its position in American Express by 3.1% during the 1st quarter. Chatham Capital Group Inc. now owns 39,140 shares of the payment services company’s stock worth $5,536,000 after acquiring an additional 1,177 shares during the last quarter. 83.05% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other American Express news, insider Anre D. Williams sold 59,352 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $145.88, for a total value of $8,658,269.76. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 85,522 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,475,949.36. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, insider Douglas E. Buckminster sold 32,833 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $146.08, for a total transaction of $4,796,244.64. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 111,247 shares in the company, valued at approximately $16,250,961.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.20% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE AXP traded up $0.44 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $159.08. 65,652 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,425,382. The company has a quick ratio of 1.51, a current ratio of 1.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.72. The stock has a market capitalization of $127.79 billion, a PE ratio of 26.05, a PEG ratio of 1.58 and a beta of 1.30. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $151.72 and its 200 day moving average price is $132.79. American Express has a 52 week low of $89.11 and a 52 week high of $160.69.

American Express (NYSE:AXP) last released its earnings results on Thursday, April 22nd. The payment services company reported $2.74 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.61 by $1.13. The company had revenue of $9.06 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.19 billion. American Express had a return on equity of 18.49% and a net margin of 14.29%. American Express’s revenue for the quarter was down 12.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.41 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts predict that American Express will post 7.28 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, August 10th. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 2nd will be given a $0.43 dividend. This represents a $1.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.08%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 1st. American Express’s dividend payout ratio is currently 32.21%.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Oppenheimer boosted their target price on American Express from $128.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, May 3rd. Robert W. Baird cut American Express from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $126.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, February 16th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their target price on American Express from $131.00 to $158.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, May 3rd. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on American Express from $166.00 to $171.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, May 3rd. Finally, DZ Bank raised American Express from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $130.00 price target for the company in a research report on Thursday, January 28th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $126.33.

American Express Company Profile

American Express Company, together with its subsidiaries, provides charge and credit payment card products, and travel-related services worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Global Consumer Services Group, Global Commercial Services, and Global Merchant and Network Services. Its products and services include payment and financing products; network services; accounts payable expense management products and services; and travel and lifestyle services.

