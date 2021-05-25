Motorsport Games (NASDAQ:MSGM) Issues FY 2021 Earnings Guidance

Motorsport Games (NASDAQ:MSGM) updated its FY 2021 earnings guidance on Monday. The company provided EPS guidance of – for the period. The company issued revenue guidance of $22.50 M-, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $22.51 million.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Canaccord Genuity assumed coverage on shares of Motorsport Games in a report on Monday, February 8th. They issued a buy rating and a $40.00 target price on the stock. Benchmark assumed coverage on shares of Motorsport Games in a report on Monday, February 8th. They issued a buy rating and a $42.00 target price on the stock.

Shares of NASDAQ MSGM traded down $0.33 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $16.28. 442 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 58,246. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $20.38. Motorsport Games has a fifty-two week low of $16.11 and a fifty-two week high of $38.00.

Motorsport Games (NASDAQ:MSGM) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, May 16th. The company reported ($1.30) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($1.29) by ($0.01).

About Motorsport Games

Motorsport Games Inc develops and publishes multi-platform racing video games in the United States. It operates through Gaming and Esports segments. The company offers video games for game consoles, personal computer, and mobile platforms through various retail and digital channels, including full-game and downloadable content.

