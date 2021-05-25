Doyle Wealth Management Sells 5,235 Shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:VNQ)

Doyle Wealth Management trimmed its position in Vanguard Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:VNQ) by 17.4% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 24,893 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 5,235 shares during the period. Doyle Wealth Management’s holdings in Vanguard Real Estate ETF were worth $2,287,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Centaurus Financial Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 197.6% in the first quarter. Centaurus Financial Inc. now owns 13,152 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,208,000 after purchasing an additional 8,733 shares in the last quarter. Hudock Inc. increased its position in shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 17.6% in the first quarter. Hudock Inc. now owns 153,344 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $14,086,000 after acquiring an additional 22,926 shares during the last quarter. Human Investing LLC increased its position in shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 10.5% in the first quarter. Human Investing LLC now owns 16,231 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,491,000 after acquiring an additional 1,542 shares during the last quarter. Cordant Inc. increased its position in shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 9.0% in the first quarter. Cordant Inc. now owns 78,562 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $7,217,000 after acquiring an additional 6,492 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Parkside Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 8.5% in the first quarter. Parkside Advisors LLC now owns 84,549 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $7,767,000 after acquiring an additional 6,594 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA:VNQ traded up $0.05 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $99.15. The company had a trading volume of 37,304 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,605,947. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $96.73 and its 200 day moving average price is $89.18. Vanguard Real Estate ETF has a 1-year low of $75.46 and a 1-year high of $99.57.

Vanguard REIT ETF (the Fund) is an open-end investment company. The Fund invests in stocks issued by real estate investment trusts (REITs), companies that purchase office buildings, hotels, and other real property. It tracks the return of the MSCI US RIT Index, a gauge of real estate stocks. The Vanguard Group, Inc provides investment advisory services to the Fund.

