Origin Dollar Trading Down 0.1% This Week (OUSD)

Origin Dollar (CURRENCY:OUSD) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 15:00 PM E.T. on May 25th. Origin Dollar has a total market cap of $8.92 million and $296,201.00 worth of Origin Dollar was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Origin Dollar coin can now be bought for about $0.99 or 0.00002622 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last seven days, Origin Dollar has traded down 0.1% against the dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get Origin Dollar alerts:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002652 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 5.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.93 or 0.00002461 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 5.2% against the dollar and now trades at $21.19 or 0.00056087 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 8.2% against the dollar and now trades at $133.09 or 0.00352228 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $68.28 or 0.00180695 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.46 or 0.00003877 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded down 22.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

SafeMoon (SAFEMOON) traded 3.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded down 5.3% against the dollar and now trades at $312.10 or 0.00825983 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Origin Dollar Coin Profile

Origin Dollar’s total supply is 9,002,927 coins. The Reddit community for Origin Dollar is https://reddit.com/r/originprotocol . Origin Dollar’s official Twitter account is @originprotocol and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Origin Dollar is www.ousd.com

Origin Dollar Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Origin Dollar directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Origin Dollar should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Origin Dollar using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

new TradingView.widget( { “width”: 600, “height”: 400, “symbol”: “OUSDUSD”, “interval”: “D”, “timezone”: “Etc/UTC”, “theme”: “Light”, “style”: “1”, “locale”: “en”, “toolbar_bg”: “#f1f3f6”, “enable_publishing”: false, “allow_symbol_change”: true, “referral_id”: “2588”} );

Receive News & Updates for Origin Dollar Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Origin Dollar and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.