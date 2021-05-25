Analysts’ Recent Ratings Updates for National Retail Properties (NNN)

National Retail Properties (NYSE: NNN) recently received a number of ratings updates from brokerages and research firms:
- 5/21/2021 – National Retail Properties was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating. According to Zacks, “National Retail Properties, a real estate investment trust, invests in single tenant net-leased retail properties throughout the United States. NNN maintains a conservatively managed, diversified real estate portfolio with properties subject to long-term, net leases with established tenants. Its 2,257 properties are located in 47 states with a total gross leasable area of approximately 25.0 million square feet. Current occupancy is 99.1% and these properties are leased to more than 400 tenants in 38 industry classifications. “
- 5/19/2021 – National Retail Properties is now covered by analysts at Colliers Securities. They set a “neutral” rating and a $49.00 price target on the stock.
- 5/19/2021 – National Retail Properties was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating. They now have a $50.00 price target on the stock. According to Zacks, “National Retail Properties, a real estate investment trust, invests in single tenant net-leased retail properties throughout the United States. NNN maintains a conservatively managed, diversified real estate portfolio with properties subject to long-term, net leases with established tenants. Its 2,257 properties are located in 47 states with a total gross leasable area of approximately 25.0 million square feet. Current occupancy is 99.1% and these properties are leased to more than 400 tenants in 38 industry classifications. “
- 5/11/2021 – National Retail Properties had its price target raised by analysts at Raymond James from $48.00 to $55.00. They now have a “strong-buy” rating on the stock.
- 5/5/2021 – National Retail Properties had its price target raised by analysts at Raymond James from $48.00 to $55.00. They now have a “strong-buy” rating on the stock.
- 5/5/2021 – National Retail Properties had its price target raised by analysts at B. Riley from $49.00 to $55.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.
- 4/21/2021 – National Retail Properties was upgraded by analysts at Morgan Stanley from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating. They now have a $53.00 price target on the stock, up previously from $37.00.
- 4/15/2021 – National Retail Properties was upgraded by analysts at Morgan Stanley from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating. They now have a $53.00 price target on the stock, up previously from $37.00.
- 4/14/2021 – National Retail Properties was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating. According to Zacks, “National Retail Properties, a real estate investment trust, invests in single tenant net-leased retail properties throughout the United States. NNN maintains a conservatively managed, diversified real estate portfolio with properties subject to long-term, net leases with established tenants. Its 2,257 properties are located in 47 states with a total gross leasable area of approximately 25.0 million square feet. Current occupancy is 99.1% and these properties are leased to more than 400 tenants in 38 industry classifications. “
- 4/13/2021 – National Retail Properties was upgraded by analysts at Bank of America Co. from an “underperform” rating to a “buy” rating.
- 4/7/2021 – National Retail Properties was upgraded by analysts at Bank of America Co. from an “underperform” rating to a “buy” rating.
National Retail Properties stock traded up $0.31 on Tuesday, reaching $45.99. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 17,089 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,104,533. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $46.08 and its 200 day moving average price is $42.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84, a quick ratio of 8.09 and a current ratio of 8.09. The company has a market cap of $8.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 39.31, a PEG ratio of 4.14 and a beta of 0.83. National Retail Properties, Inc. has a twelve month low of $31.06 and a twelve month high of $49.00.
National Retail Properties (NYSE:NNN) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.64 by ($0.34). The company had revenue of $179.80 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $167.10 million. National Retail Properties had a return on equity of 5.57% and a net margin of 33.09%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 2.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.71 EPS. As a group, equities analysts forecast that National Retail Properties, Inc. will post 2.79 earnings per share for the current year.
In related news, CAO Michelle Lynn Miller sold 6,500 shares of National Retail Properties stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.33, for a total value of $281,645.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 41,685 shares in the company, valued at $1,806,211.05. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Julian E. Whitehurst sold 34,281 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $44.39, for a total value of $1,521,733.59. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 547,213 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $24,290,785.07. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 62,907 shares of company stock worth $2,783,339 over the last three months. 0.77% of the stock is owned by insiders.
Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Strategic Wealth Partners Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of National Retail Properties during the 1st quarter valued at $683,000. Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its holdings in National Retail Properties by 16.7% in the first quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 603,679 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $26,604,000 after purchasing an additional 86,605 shares during the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new position in National Retail Properties in the first quarter valued at about $404,000. Millennium Management LLC lifted its stake in National Retail Properties by 55.6% in the first quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 1,290,482 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $56,872,000 after buying an additional 461,347 shares during the period. Finally, Zimmer Partners LP bought a new position in National Retail Properties during the first quarter worth about $26,993,000. 88.47% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
National Retail Properties invests primarily in high-quality retail properties subject generally to long-term, net leases. As of September 30, 2020, the company owned 3,114 properties in 48 states with a gross leasable area of approximately 32.4 million square feet and with a weighted average remaining lease term of 10.7 years.
