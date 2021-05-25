Analysts’ Recent Ratings Updates for National Retail Properties (NNN)

National Retail Properties (NYSE: NNN) recently received a number of ratings updates from brokerages and research firms:

5/21/2021 – National Retail Properties was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating. According to Zacks, “National Retail Properties, a real estate investment trust, invests in single tenant net-leased retail properties throughout the United States. NNN maintains a conservatively managed, diversified real estate portfolio with properties subject to long-term, net leases with established tenants. Its 2,257 properties are located in 47 states with a total gross leasable area of approximately 25.0 million square feet. Current occupancy is 99.1% and these properties are leased to more than 400 tenants in 38 industry classifications. “

5/19/2021 – National Retail Properties is now covered by analysts at Colliers Securities. They set a “neutral” rating and a $49.00 price target on the stock.

5/19/2021 – National Retail Properties was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating. They now have a $50.00 price target on the stock. According to Zacks, “National Retail Properties, a real estate investment trust, invests in single tenant net-leased retail properties throughout the United States. NNN maintains a conservatively managed, diversified real estate portfolio with properties subject to long-term, net leases with established tenants. Its 2,257 properties are located in 47 states with a total gross leasable area of approximately 25.0 million square feet. Current occupancy is 99.1% and these properties are leased to more than 400 tenants in 38 industry classifications. “

5/11/2021 – National Retail Properties had its price target raised by analysts at Raymond James from $48.00 to $55.00. They now have a “strong-buy” rating on the stock.

5/5/2021 – National Retail Properties had its price target raised by analysts at Raymond James from $48.00 to $55.00. They now have a “strong-buy” rating on the stock.

5/5/2021 – National Retail Properties had its price target raised by analysts at B. Riley from $49.00 to $55.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

4/21/2021 – National Retail Properties was upgraded by analysts at Morgan Stanley from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating. They now have a $53.00 price target on the stock, up previously from $37.00.

4/15/2021 – National Retail Properties was upgraded by analysts at Morgan Stanley from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating. They now have a $53.00 price target on the stock, up previously from $37.00.

4/14/2021 – National Retail Properties was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating. According to Zacks, “National Retail Properties, a real estate investment trust, invests in single tenant net-leased retail properties throughout the United States. NNN maintains a conservatively managed, diversified real estate portfolio with properties subject to long-term, net leases with established tenants. Its 2,257 properties are located in 47 states with a total gross leasable area of approximately 25.0 million square feet. Current occupancy is 99.1% and these properties are leased to more than 400 tenants in 38 industry classifications. “

4/13/2021 – National Retail Properties was upgraded by analysts at Bank of America Co. from an “underperform” rating to a “buy” rating.

4/7/2021 – National Retail Properties was upgraded by analysts at Bank of America Co. from an “underperform” rating to a “buy” rating.

National Retail Properties stock traded up $0.31 on Tuesday, reaching $45.99. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 17,089 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,104,533. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $46.08 and its 200 day moving average price is $42.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84, a quick ratio of 8.09 and a current ratio of 8.09. The company has a market cap of $8.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 39.31, a PEG ratio of 4.14 and a beta of 0.83. National Retail Properties, Inc. has a twelve month low of $31.06 and a twelve month high of $49.00.

National Retail Properties (NYSE:NNN) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.64 by ($0.34). The company had revenue of $179.80 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $167.10 million. National Retail Properties had a return on equity of 5.57% and a net margin of 33.09%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 2.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.71 EPS. As a group, equities analysts forecast that National Retail Properties, Inc. will post 2.79 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 14th. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 30th were paid a dividend of $0.52 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, April 29th. This represents a $2.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.52%. National Retail Properties’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 82.87%.

In related news, CAO Michelle Lynn Miller sold 6,500 shares of National Retail Properties stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.33, for a total value of $281,645.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 41,685 shares in the company, valued at $1,806,211.05. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Julian E. Whitehurst sold 34,281 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $44.39, for a total value of $1,521,733.59. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 547,213 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $24,290,785.07. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 62,907 shares of company stock worth $2,783,339 over the last three months. 0.77% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Strategic Wealth Partners Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of National Retail Properties during the 1st quarter valued at $683,000. Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its holdings in National Retail Properties by 16.7% in the first quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 603,679 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $26,604,000 after purchasing an additional 86,605 shares during the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new position in National Retail Properties in the first quarter valued at about $404,000. Millennium Management LLC lifted its stake in National Retail Properties by 55.6% in the first quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 1,290,482 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $56,872,000 after buying an additional 461,347 shares during the period. Finally, Zimmer Partners LP bought a new position in National Retail Properties during the first quarter worth about $26,993,000. 88.47% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

National Retail Properties invests primarily in high-quality retail properties subject generally to long-term, net leases. As of September 30, 2020, the company owned 3,114 properties in 48 states with a gross leasable area of approximately 32.4 million square feet and with a weighted average remaining lease term of 10.7 years.

