Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. Buys 7,134 Shares of Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C)

Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. raised its position in shares of Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C) by 3.4% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 215,455 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 7,134 shares during the quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc.’s holdings in Citigroup were worth $15,675,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in Citigroup by 2.9% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 160,204,580 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,654,883,000 after purchasing an additional 4,464,991 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its holdings in Citigroup by 14.7% in the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 39,116,141 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,411,901,000 after buying an additional 4,999,115 shares during the period. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in Citigroup in the 4th quarter valued at about $1,832,503,000. Sanders Capital LLC raised its holdings in Citigroup by 0.7% in the 1st quarter. Sanders Capital LLC now owns 25,967,514 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,047,435,000 after buying an additional 181,520 shares during the period. Finally, FMR LLC raised its holdings in Citigroup by 0.6% in the 4th quarter. FMR LLC now owns 20,013,516 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,234,033,000 after buying an additional 116,064 shares during the period. 74.32% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the company. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on Citigroup from $74.00 to $82.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, March 8th. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their target price on Citigroup from $75.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 15th. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on Citigroup from $81.00 to $89.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, April 19th. Wolfe Research lowered Citigroup from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating and set a $76.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Monday, April 5th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on Citigroup from $74.50 to $77.50 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, May 3rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating, fifteen have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $76.11.

Citigroup stock traded up $0.41 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $78.44. The company had a trading volume of 943,351 shares, compared to its average volume of 19,683,674. The company has a current ratio of 0.95, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.40. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $73.54 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $65.30. Citigroup Inc. has a 12 month low of $40.49 and a 12 month high of $78.36. The company has a market capitalization of $162.14 billion, a PE ratio of 10.38, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.37 and a beta of 1.92.

Citigroup (NYSE:C) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, April 14th. The company reported $3.62 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.60 by $1.02. Citigroup had a return on equity of 9.55% and a net margin of 20.27%. The company had revenue of $19.30 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $18.34 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.05 earnings per share. Citigroup’s revenue was down 6.9% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts anticipate that Citigroup Inc. will post 9.22 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 28th. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 3rd will be given a $0.51 dividend. This represents a $2.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.60%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, April 30th. Citigroup’s payout ratio is 41.80%.

Citigroup Inc, a diversified financial services holding company, provides various financial products and services to consumers, corporations, governments, and institutions in North America, Latin America, Asia, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. The company operates in two segments, Global Consumer Banking (GCB) and Institutional Clients Group (ICG).

