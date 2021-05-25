Bytecoin (BCN) Price Hits $0.0005

Bytecoin (CURRENCY:BCN) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar during the one day period ending at 15:00 PM Eastern on May 25th. One Bytecoin coin can now be bought for about $0.0005 or 0.00000001 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Bytecoin has a market capitalization of $91.64 million and $242,647.00 worth of Bytecoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last seven days, Bytecoin has traded down 58.6% against the dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Monero (XMR) traded 3.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $235.22 or 0.00622521 BTC.

Aeon (AEON) traded 5.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.99 or 0.00002631 BTC.

DigitalNote (XDN) traded up 13% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0030 or 0.00000008 BTC.

Monero Classic (XMC) traded up 7.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.54 or 0.00001424 BTC.

Infinitus Token (INF) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00000396 BTC.

Sumokoin (SUMO) traded 3.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000302 BTC.

BitTube (TUBE) traded 6.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0094 or 0.00000025 BTC.

Karbo (KRB) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.14 or 0.00000363 BTC.

Digital Insurance Token (DIT) traded 4.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0026 or 0.00000007 BTC.

BitNewChain (BTN) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0025 or 0.00000005 BTC.

Bytecoin Coin Profile

Bytecoin (CRYPTO:BCN) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Cryptonight hashing algorithm. It was first traded on July 4th, 2012. Bytecoin’s total supply is 184,066,828,814 coins. The Reddit community for Bytecoin is /r/BytecoinBCN and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Bytecoin’s official Twitter account is @Bytecoin_BCN and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Bytecoin is bytecoin.org . The official message board for Bytecoin is bytecointalk.org

According to CryptoCompare, “Bytecoin (BCN) is the first currency based on the CryptoNote technology and launched back in July, 2012. BCN protects your privacy with completely untraceable and anonymous transactions so it is deservedly called the next generation anonymous cryptocurrency. It is a fully independent currency which has been developing separately from Bitcoin and its forks. The basis for the creation of Bytecoin was the CryptoNote unique technology. “

Bytecoin Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Bytecoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Bytecoin should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Bytecoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

