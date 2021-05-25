Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC) Shares Acquired by Towerpoint Wealth LLC

Towerpoint Wealth LLC lifted its stake in shares of Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC) by 14.1% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 58,839 shares of the chip maker’s stock after buying an additional 7,290 shares during the quarter. Towerpoint Wealth LLC’s holdings in Intel were worth $601,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Elite Wealth Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Intel by 17.6% in the first quarter. Elite Wealth Management Inc. now owns 29,751 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $1,904,000 after purchasing an additional 4,454 shares in the last quarter. Slow Capital Inc. boosted its holdings in Intel by 25.8% in the first quarter. Slow Capital Inc. now owns 47,125 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $3,016,000 after purchasing an additional 9,678 shares in the last quarter. Bruni J V & Co. Co. boosted its holdings in Intel by 31.0% in the first quarter. Bruni J V & Co. Co. now owns 198,098 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $12,678,000 after purchasing an additional 46,850 shares in the last quarter. Violich Capital Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Intel by 4.1% in the fourth quarter. Violich Capital Management Inc. now owns 180,000 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $8,968,000 after purchasing an additional 7,130 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Greenleaf Trust boosted its holdings in Intel by 1.1% in the fourth quarter. Greenleaf Trust now owns 99,249 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $4,945,000 after purchasing an additional 1,051 shares in the last quarter. 61.92% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NASDAQ:INTC traded down $0.29 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $56.67. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 520,844 shares, compared to its average volume of 33,730,039. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a quick ratio of 1.54 and a current ratio of 1.90. The company has a market capitalization of $228.83 billion, a PE ratio of 12.73, a PEG ratio of 1.62 and a beta of 0.61. Intel Co. has a 52-week low of $43.61 and a 52-week high of $68.49. The business’s 50-day moving average is $60.00 and its two-hundred day moving average is $56.30.

Intel (NASDAQ:INTC) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, April 21st. The chip maker reported $1.39 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.15 by $0.24. The company had revenue of $18.60 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $17.97 billion. Intel had a return on equity of 27.59% and a net margin of 23.93%. Intel’s revenue was down 6.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.45 earnings per share. As a group, analysts predict that Intel Co. will post 4.61 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 7th will be issued a $0.3475 dividend. This represents a $1.39 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.45%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 6th. Intel’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 26.23%.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on INTC. Credit Suisse Group set a $80.00 price objective on Intel and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 21st. Roth Capital boosted their price objective on Intel from $60.00 to $65.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 30th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on Intel from $60.00 to $70.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 30th. Loop Capital boosted their price objective on Intel from $50.00 to $55.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 30th. Finally, UBS Group reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $73.00 price objective on shares of Intel in a research note on Friday, April 23rd. Thirteen analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Intel currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $62.82.

In other Intel news, EVP Gregory M. Bryant sold 2,842 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $57.83, for a total value of $164,352.86. Also, Director Dion J. Weisler bought 4,464 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 4th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $56.00 per share, for a total transaction of $249,984.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 4,464 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $249,984. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.02% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

About Intel

Intel Corporation designs, manufactures, and sells essential technologies for the cloud, smart, and connected devices for retail, industrial, and consumer uses worldwide. The company operates through DCG, IOTG, Mobileye, NSG, PSG, CCG, and All Other segments. It offers platform products, such as central processing units and chipsets, and system-on-chip and multichip packages; and non-platform or adjacent products comprising accelerators, boards and systems, connectivity products, and memory and storage products.

