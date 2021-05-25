Sicart Associates LLC Has $16.99 Million Stake in Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC)

Sicart Associates LLC decreased its position in Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC) by 8.6% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 265,449 shares of the chip maker’s stock after selling 24,863 shares during the quarter. Intel makes up 4.5% of Sicart Associates LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 4th biggest position. Sicart Associates LLC’s holdings in Intel were worth $16,989,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Elite Wealth Management Inc. raised its holdings in Intel by 17.6% in the first quarter. Elite Wealth Management Inc. now owns 29,751 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $1,904,000 after purchasing an additional 4,454 shares in the last quarter. Slow Capital Inc. raised its holdings in Intel by 25.8% in the first quarter. Slow Capital Inc. now owns 47,125 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $3,016,000 after purchasing an additional 9,678 shares in the last quarter. Bruni J V & Co. Co. raised its holdings in Intel by 31.0% in the first quarter. Bruni J V & Co. Co. now owns 198,098 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $12,678,000 after purchasing an additional 46,850 shares in the last quarter. Violich Capital Management Inc. raised its holdings in Intel by 4.1% in the fourth quarter. Violich Capital Management Inc. now owns 180,000 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $8,968,000 after purchasing an additional 7,130 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Greenleaf Trust raised its holdings in Intel by 1.1% in the fourth quarter. Greenleaf Trust now owns 99,249 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $4,945,000 after purchasing an additional 1,051 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 61.92% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ INTC traded down $0.35 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $56.61. The company had a trading volume of 464,593 shares, compared to its average volume of 33,730,039. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $60.00 and a 200 day simple moving average of $56.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a quick ratio of 1.54 and a current ratio of 1.90. Intel Co. has a 12 month low of $43.61 and a 12 month high of $68.49. The firm has a market capitalization of $228.59 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.80, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.62 and a beta of 0.61.

Intel (NASDAQ:INTC) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, April 21st. The chip maker reported $1.39 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.15 by $0.24. The company had revenue of $18.60 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $17.97 billion. Intel had a return on equity of 27.59% and a net margin of 23.93%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 6.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.45 EPS. As a group, analysts predict that Intel Co. will post 4.61 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 1st. Investors of record on Friday, May 7th will be paid a dividend of $0.3475 per share. This represents a $1.39 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.46%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 6th. Intel’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 26.23%.

In other news, Director Dion J. Weisler acquired 4,464 shares of Intel stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 4th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $56.00 per share, with a total value of $249,984.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 4,464 shares in the company, valued at approximately $249,984. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Gregory M. Bryant sold 2,842 shares of Intel stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $57.83, for a total value of $164,352.86. 0.02% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of research firms have recently commented on INTC. Loop Capital increased their target price on Intel from $50.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 30th. Northland Securities began coverage on Intel in a research note on Wednesday, March 24th. They issued a “sell” rating and a $48.00 target price on the stock. Needham & Company LLC cut their target price on Intel from $74.00 to $70.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 29th. Sanford C. Bernstein set a $43.00 target price on Intel and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 24th. Finally, DZ Bank raised Intel from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $76.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, March 31st. Thirteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the stock. Intel currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $62.82.

Intel Company Profile

Intel Corporation designs, manufactures, and sells essential technologies for the cloud, smart, and connected devices for retail, industrial, and consumer uses worldwide. The company operates through DCG, IOTG, Mobileye, NSG, PSG, CCG, and All Other segments. It offers platform products, such as central processing units and chipsets, and system-on-chip and multichip packages; and non-platform or adjacent products comprising accelerators, boards and systems, connectivity products, and memory and storage products.

