Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. Sells 338 Shares of UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH)

Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. decreased its position in UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH) by 0.6% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 54,338 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock after selling 338 shares during the period. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc.’s holdings in UnitedHealth Group were worth $20,217,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Northstar Group Inc. lifted its holdings in UnitedHealth Group by 15.2% during the first quarter. Northstar Group Inc. now owns 765 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock worth $285,000 after acquiring an additional 101 shares in the last quarter. Obermeyer Wood Investment Counsel Lllp lifted its holdings in shares of UnitedHealth Group by 1.2% during the 1st quarter. Obermeyer Wood Investment Counsel Lllp now owns 126,554 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock valued at $47,087,000 after purchasing an additional 1,505 shares in the last quarter. Tlwm grew its position in shares of UnitedHealth Group by 4.5% in the 1st quarter. Tlwm now owns 2,165 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock valued at $806,000 after purchasing an additional 94 shares during the period. IAM Advisory LLC raised its holdings in UnitedHealth Group by 4.7% during the 1st quarter. IAM Advisory LLC now owns 2,596 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock worth $1,054,000 after buying an additional 117 shares during the period. Finally, Doyle Wealth Management lifted its stake in UnitedHealth Group by 115.6% in the first quarter. Doyle Wealth Management now owns 3,491 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock valued at $1,299,000 after buying an additional 1,872 shares in the last quarter. 84.60% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get UnitedHealth Group alerts:

In related news, CAO Thomas E. Roos sold 5,301 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $394.66, for a total transaction of $2,092,092.66. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 58,589 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $23,122,734.74. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, EVP Patricia L. Lewis sold 3,000 shares of UnitedHealth Group stock in a transaction on Friday, April 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $389.99, for a total value of $1,169,970.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 9,214 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,593,367.86. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 14,801 shares of company stock worth $5,653,468 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 0.80% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:UNH traded up $1.53 on Tuesday, hitting $412.48. The company had a trading volume of 67,155 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,164,601. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $397.23 and a 200 day moving average price of $358.53. The company has a current ratio of 0.74, a quick ratio of 0.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54. The stock has a market cap of $389.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.36, a P/E/G ratio of 1.72 and a beta of 0.77. UnitedHealth Group Incorporated has a 1-year low of $273.71 and a 1-year high of $425.98.

UnitedHealth Group (NYSE:UNH) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 14th. The healthcare conglomerate reported $5.31 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $4.38 by $0.93. UnitedHealth Group had a net margin of 6.42% and a return on equity of 26.04%. The firm had revenue of $70.20 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $69.13 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $3.72 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 9.0% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts anticipate that UnitedHealth Group Incorporated will post 18.54 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 23rd. Investors of record on Monday, March 15th were paid a $1.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, March 12th. This represents a $5.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.21%. UnitedHealth Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 29.62%.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on UNH. Oppenheimer upped their target price on shares of UnitedHealth Group from $375.00 to $440.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 22nd. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on UnitedHealth Group from $462.00 to $515.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, April 22nd. Argus raised UnitedHealth Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $450.00 price target for the company in a research report on Tuesday, April 27th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price objective on shares of UnitedHealth Group from $409.00 to $418.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, April 22nd. Finally, Truist raised their target price on shares of UnitedHealth Group from $420.00 to $450.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 14th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seventeen have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. UnitedHealth Group presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $418.70.

UnitedHealth Group Profile

UnitedHealth Group Incorporated operates as a diversified health care company in the United States. It operates through four segments: UnitedHealthcare, OptumHealth, OptumInsight, and OptumRx. The UnitedHealthcare segment offers consumer-oriented health benefit plans and services for national employers, public sector employers, mid-sized employers, small businesses, and individuals; health and well-being services to individuals age 50 and older, addressing their needs for preventive and acute health care services, as well as services dealing with chronic disease and other specialized issues for older individuals; Medicaid plans, children's health insurance program, and health care programs; medical and dental benefits; and hospital and clinical services.

Recommended Story: Support Level

Receive News & Ratings for UnitedHealth Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for UnitedHealth Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.