Checchi Capital Advisers LLC Purchases 1,537 Shares of Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM)

Checchi Capital Advisers LLC lifted its position in Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM) by 10.0% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 16,892 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,537 shares during the quarter. Checchi Capital Advisers LLC’s holdings in Philip Morris International were worth $1,499,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the stock. Better Money Decisions LLC purchased a new position in Philip Morris International during the first quarter worth about $26,000. Sterling Financial Planning Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Philip Morris International during the 4th quarter valued at about $26,000. Perennial Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Philip Morris International during the fourth quarter worth about $27,000. Grant Street Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Philip Morris International in the fourth quarter worth approximately $27,000. Finally, Key Financial Inc purchased a new stake in Philip Morris International in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Institutional investors own 73.03% of the company’s stock.

In related news, insider Mario Masseroli sold 1,734 shares of Philip Morris International stock in a transaction on Monday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $98.31, for a total value of $170,469.54. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Martin G. King sold 21,066 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $94.51, for a total transaction of $1,990,947.66. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 33,370 shares of company stock valued at $3,157,957. 0.21% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on PM. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of Philip Morris International from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $81.00 to $105.00 in a report on Thursday, April 15th. Zacks Investment Research cut Philip Morris International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $99.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, April 27th. Barclays lifted their price target on Philip Morris International from $103.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 22nd. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price objective on Philip Morris International from $90.00 to $100.00 in a report on Friday, February 5th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on Philip Morris International from $105.00 to $110.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 12th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $100.62.

PM stock traded down $0.94 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $97.22. The company had a trading volume of 64,247 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,645,143. Philip Morris International Inc. has a 52 week low of $68.37 and a 52 week high of $98.62. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $94.39 and its 200 day moving average price is $85.71. The stock has a market cap of $151.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.69, a PEG ratio of 1.84 and a beta of 0.82.

Philip Morris International (NYSE:PM) last issued its earnings results on Monday, April 19th. The company reported $1.57 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.40 by $0.17. The company had revenue of $7.59 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.33 billion. Philip Morris International had a net margin of 11.20% and a negative return on equity of 85.06%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.21 earnings per share. Equities research analysts predict that Philip Morris International Inc. will post 6.08 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 9th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 22nd were paid a dividend of $1.20 per share. This represents a $4.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.94%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, March 19th. Philip Morris International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 92.84%.

Philip Morris International Profile

Philip Morris International Inc, through its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells cigarettes, other nicotine-containing products, smoke-free products, and related electronic devices and accessories. The company offers IQOS smoke-free products, including heated tobacco and nicotine-containing vapor products under the HEETS, HEETS Creations, HEETS Dimensions, HEETS Marlboro, HEETS FROM MARLBORO, Marlboro Dimensions, Marlboro HeatSticks, and Parliament HeatSticks brands, as well as under the Fiit and Miix licensed brands.

Read More: Special Purpose Acquisition Company (SPAC) – What You Need to Know

