The GEO Group (NYSE:GEO) Reaches New 12-Month Low at $5.35

The GEO Group, Inc. (NYSE:GEO)’s stock price hit a new 52-week low during trading on Tuesday . The company traded as low as $5.35 and last traded at $5.35, with a volume of 78448 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $5.59.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on GEO. Zacks Investment Research upgraded The GEO Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $6.75 target price on the stock in a report on Thursday, May 20th. TheStreet lowered The GEO Group from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 14th.

The company’s 50-day moving average is $5.96 and its 200 day moving average is $7.97. The company has a current ratio of 1.66, a quick ratio of 1.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.99. The firm has a market cap of $654.78 million, a PE ratio of 4.82, a P/E/G ratio of 0.27 and a beta of 0.72.

The GEO Group (NYSE:GEO) last announced its earnings results on Monday, May 10th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.28 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.19 by $0.09. The GEO Group had a net margin of 5.96% and a return on equity of 17.30%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.34 EPS. On average, research analysts predict that The GEO Group, Inc. will post 2.27 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in The GEO Group by 0.5% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 17,940,487 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $139,220,000 after acquiring an additional 93,587 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of The GEO Group by 13.4% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,416,253 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $18,750,000 after purchasing an additional 284,673 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its stake in The GEO Group by 4.7% in the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 2,171,653 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $19,241,000 after buying an additional 96,848 shares during the period. Ranger Global Real Estate Advisors LLC lifted its position in The GEO Group by 8.6% in the 4th quarter. Ranger Global Real Estate Advisors LLC now owns 1,922,495 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $17,033,000 after buying an additional 151,526 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted its position in The GEO Group by 158.4% in the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,711,689 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $13,282,000 after buying an additional 1,049,242 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 71.50% of the company’s stock.

About The GEO Group (NYSE:GEO)

The GEO Group (NYSE: GEO) is the first fully integrated equity real estate investment trust specializing in the design, financing, development, and operation of secure facilities, processing centers, and community reentry centers in the United States, Australia, South Africa, and the United Kingdom. GEO is a leading provider of enhanced in-custody rehabilitation, post-release support, electronic monitoring, and community-based programs.

