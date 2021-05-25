iClick Interactive Asia Group (NASDAQ:ICLK) Shares Down 5.4%

iClick Interactive Asia Group Limited (NASDAQ:ICLK) fell 5.4% on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as $11.24 and last traded at $11.30. 24,986 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 98% from the average session volume of 1,389,552 shares. The stock had previously closed at $11.94.

ICLK has been the subject of several research reports. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell began coverage on iClick Interactive Asia Group in a report on Friday, March 19th. They set a “buy” rating and a $20.00 price objective for the company. Citigroup started coverage on iClick Interactive Asia Group in a research note on Friday, March 19th. They set a “buy” rating and a $20.00 price target for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. iClick Interactive Asia Group has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $15.50.

Get iClick Interactive Asia Group alerts:

The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $12.08 and a 200 day simple moving average of $11.53. The stock has a market cap of $1.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -62.84 and a beta of 0.53.

iClick Interactive Asia Group (NASDAQ:ICLK) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 24th. The company reported $0.02 EPS for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.02. iClick Interactive Asia Group had a positive return on equity of 0.77% and a negative net margin of 4.95%. The business had revenue of $78.69 million for the quarter.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Nuveen Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of iClick Interactive Asia Group by 2,080.7% during the first quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 5,670,805 shares of the company’s stock valued at $66,745,000 after buying an additional 5,410,758 shares during the period. Baillie Gifford & Co. lifted its stake in shares of iClick Interactive Asia Group by 49.4% during the 4th quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 4,982,960 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,555,000 after purchasing an additional 1,648,174 shares during the period. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company boosted its holdings in shares of iClick Interactive Asia Group by 7.3% during the first quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 3,036,123 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,735,000 after purchasing an additional 206,492 shares during the last quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iClick Interactive Asia Group in the first quarter valued at $13,421,000. Finally, Matthews International Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in iClick Interactive Asia Group in the first quarter valued at $12,828,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 30.56% of the company’s stock.

iClick Interactive Asia Group Company Profile (NASDAQ:ICLK)

iClick Interactive Asia Group Limited, together with its subsidiaries, provides online marketing services in the People's Republic of China and internationally. It offers iAudience, an audience identification solution that allows marketers to search, identify, and customize their targeted audience to generate or enhance brand awareness; iAccess and iActivation, an audience engagement and activation solution tailored for brand awareness-driven and performance-driven campaigns; iExpress, the lite version of iAccess solution for small and medium-sized enterprises; iNsights, an online campaign results monitoring and measurement solution; and iExperience, a content creation solution.

Read More: What are convertible shares?



Receive News & Ratings for iClick Interactive Asia Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iClick Interactive Asia Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.