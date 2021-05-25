Advisors Asset Management Inc. Grows Holdings in Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX)

Advisors Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX) by 2.5% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 412,357 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after buying an additional 10,241 shares during the quarter. Chevron accounts for about 0.7% of Advisors Asset Management Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 19th largest holding. Advisors Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Chevron were worth $43,211,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC purchased a new position in shares of Chevron during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Alpha DNA Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Chevron during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $31,000. PARK CIRCLE Co lifted its stake in Chevron by 300.0% during the fourth quarter. PARK CIRCLE Co now owns 400 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. bought a new position in Chevron during the first quarter worth $34,000. Finally, Encompass Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in Chevron during the fourth quarter worth $40,000. Institutional investors own 64.96% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on CVX. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on Chevron from $113.00 to $127.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 17th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on Chevron from $101.00 to $109.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 18th. Scotiabank restated a “sector perform” rating and set a $115.00 price objective on shares of Chevron in a research note on Tuesday, March 16th. Truist raised their target price on Chevron from $105.00 to $130.00 in a research note on Wednesday, March 10th. Finally, Cowen raised their target price on Chevron from $111.00 to $113.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 10th. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Chevron currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $113.74.

Shares of NYSE:CVX traded down $0.62 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $104.98. The company had a trading volume of 44,990 shares, compared to its average volume of 10,750,930. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a current ratio of 1.11. Chevron Co. has a 1-year low of $65.16 and a 1-year high of $113.11. The firm has a market cap of $202.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -25.19, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.83 and a beta of 1.31. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $104.87 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $96.18.

Chevron (NYSE:CVX) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 29th. The oil and gas company reported $0.90 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.92 by ($0.02). Chevron had a negative return on equity of 0.82% and a negative net margin of 8.15%. The business had revenue of $32.03 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $31.82 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.29 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 1.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts expect that Chevron Co. will post 5.4 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 10th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, May 19th will be given a dividend of $1.34 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, May 18th. This is a positive change from Chevron’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.29. This represents a $5.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.11%. Chevron’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -2,680.00%.

In other Chevron news, Director Enrique Hernandez, Jr. sold 5,101 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $110.79, for a total transaction of $565,139.79. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 0.28% of the company’s stock.

About Chevron

Chevron Corporation, through its subsidiaries, engages in integrated energy, chemicals, and petroleum operations worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Upstream and Downstream. The Upstream segment is involved in the exploration, development, and production of crude oil and natural gas; processing, liquefaction, transportation, and regasification associated with liquefied natural gas; transportation of crude oil through pipelines; and transportation, storage, and marketing of natural gas, as well as operates a gas-to-liquids plant.

