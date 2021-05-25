Vanguard Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VTV) Stock Position Lifted by PRW Wealth Management LLC

PRW Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Vanguard Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VTV) by 8.7% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 137,666 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 11,029 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Value ETF makes up about 8.9% of PRW Wealth Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 2nd biggest holding. PRW Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Value ETF were worth $18,098,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. TD Ameritrade Investment Management LLC bought a new position in Vanguard Value ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $494,038,000. CHURCHILL MANAGEMENT Corp purchased a new stake in Vanguard Value ETF in the 1st quarter worth approximately $487,681,000. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in Vanguard Value ETF by 18.9% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 22,117,446 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,631,091,000 after buying an additional 3,518,755 shares in the last quarter. Truist Financial Corp boosted its position in shares of Vanguard Value ETF by 202.1% during the 4th quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 4,023,033 shares of the company’s stock valued at $478,581,000 after acquiring an additional 2,691,480 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of Nova Scotia boosted its position in shares of Vanguard Value ETF by 319.0% during the 1st quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia now owns 1,676,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $220,327,000 after acquiring an additional 1,276,000 shares during the last quarter.

VTV traded down $0.24 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $139.64. The company had a trading volume of 52,690 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,230,357. Vanguard Value ETF has a 52 week low of $96.43 and a 52 week high of $142.28. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $136.53 and a 200-day simple moving average of $125.59.

Vanguard Value ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Value Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Prime Market Value Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of value stocks of predominantly large United States companies.

