Pzena Investment Management LLC Acquires Shares of 1,949 Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB)

Pzena Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 1,949 shares of the social networking company’s stock, valued at approximately $574,000.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Halbert Hargrove Global Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Facebook by 10.3% during the 4th quarter. Halbert Hargrove Global Advisors LLC now owns 6,388 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $1,745,000 after purchasing an additional 595 shares during the last quarter. Proem Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Facebook in the fourth quarter valued at $9,287,000. Shaker Investments LLC OH lifted its position in Facebook by 70.3% during the first quarter. Shaker Investments LLC OH now owns 11,186 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $3,295,000 after buying an additional 4,616 shares during the period. Signaturefd LLC boosted its stake in Facebook by 10.7% in the 1st quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 34,379 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $10,126,000 after buying an additional 3,322 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Venture Visionary Partners LLC grew its holdings in Facebook by 22.8% in the 1st quarter. Venture Visionary Partners LLC now owns 28,951 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $8,526,000 after buying an additional 5,375 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 63.97% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:FB opened at $324.63 on Tuesday. Facebook, Inc. has a 1-year low of $207.11 and a 1-year high of $331.81. The firm has a market capitalization of $920.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.77, a PEG ratio of 1.21 and a beta of 1.30. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $311.20 and its 200 day moving average price is $281.92.

Facebook (NASDAQ:FB) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The social networking company reported $3.30 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.36 by $0.94. Facebook had a net margin of 35.74% and a return on equity of 27.54%. The business had revenue of $26.20 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $23.61 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.71 EPS. Facebook’s revenue was up 47.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Facebook, Inc. will post 13.05 earnings per share for the current year.

FB has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of Facebook from $345.00 to $375.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th. Mizuho boosted their price objective on shares of Facebook from $350.00 to $400.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 29th. Wolfe Research initiated coverage on Facebook in a report on Wednesday, March 31st. They set an “outperform” rating for the company. Oppenheimer boosted their price target on Facebook from $350.00 to $375.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 29th. Finally, MKM Partners lifted their price objective on Facebook from $340.00 to $380.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating, thirty-two have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $368.92.

In other Facebook news, CAO Susan J.S. Taylor sold 3,147 shares of Facebook stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $300.00, for a total value of $944,100.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Mark Zuckerberg sold 44,750 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $257.63, for a total transaction of $11,528,942.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 1,915,770 shares of company stock worth $571,909,949. Insiders own 14.01% of the company’s stock.

About Facebook

Facebook, Inc develops products that enable people to connect and share with friends and family through mobile devices, personal computers, virtual reality headsets, and in-home devices worldwide. The company's products include Facebook that enables people to connect, share, discover, and communicate with each other on mobile devices and personal computers; Instagram, a community for sharing photos, videos, and private messages; Messenger, a messaging application for people to connect with friends, family, groups, and businesses across platforms and devices; and WhatsApp, a messaging application that is used by people and businesses to communicate in a private way.

