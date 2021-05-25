BBGI Global Infrastructure S.A. (LON:BBGI) Insider Sells £544,280.70 in Stock

BBGI Global Infrastructure S.A. (LON:BBGI) insider Duncan Ball sold 312,805 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 174 ($2.27), for a total value of £544,280.70 ($711,106.22).

LON:BBGI traded down GBX 1.60 ($0.02) during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting GBX 173.60 ($2.27). The company had a trading volume of 1,641,239 shares, compared to its average volume of 787,663. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77, a current ratio of 1.69 and a quick ratio of 1.62. BBGI Global Infrastructure S.A. has a 52 week low of GBX 160 ($2.09) and a 52 week high of GBX 183 ($2.39). The company has a market capitalization of £1.15 billion and a PE ratio of 23.78. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of GBX 175.55 and a 200 day moving average price of GBX 172.93.

BBGI Global Infrastructure Company Profile

BBGI SICAV SA is an investment firm specializing in infrastructure investments in operational or near operational assets. It seeks to invest in Public Private Partnerships (PPP) and Private Finance Initiative (PFI) infrastructure assets. The firm typically invests in ‘availability-based' projects including schools, hospitals, prisons, transportation, justice, education, healthcare , emergency services and certain roads infrastructures.

