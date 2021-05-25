BBGI Global Infrastructure S.A. (LON:BBGI) Insider Sells £544,280.70 in Stock

BBGI Global Infrastructure S.A. (LON:BBGI) insider Duncan Ball sold 312,805 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 174 ($2.27), for a total value of £544,280.70 ($711,106.22).
LON:BBGI traded down GBX 1.60 ($0.02) during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting GBX 173.60 ($2.27). The company had a trading volume of 1,641,239 shares, compared to its average volume of 787,663. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77, a current ratio of 1.69 and a quick ratio of 1.62. BBGI Global Infrastructure S.A. has a 52 week low of GBX 160 ($2.09) and a 52 week high of GBX 183 ($2.39). The company has a market capitalization of £1.15 billion and a PE ratio of 23.78. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of GBX 175.55 and a 200 day moving average price of GBX 172.93.
BBGI Global Infrastructure Company Profile
Featured Article: QQQ ETF
Receive News & Ratings for BBGI Global Infrastructure Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BBGI Global Infrastructure and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.