Phoenix Holdings Ltd. Acquires 91,372 Shares of Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB)

Phoenix Holdings Ltd. lifted its holdings in Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) by 63.6% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 235,007 shares of the social networking company’s stock after purchasing an additional 91,372 shares during the period. Facebook comprises approximately 1.6% of Phoenix Holdings Ltd.’s holdings, making the stock its 11th biggest position. Phoenix Holdings Ltd.’s holdings in Facebook were worth $68,958,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in FB. Annex Advisory Services LLC raised its holdings in shares of Facebook by 1.3% in the first quarter. Annex Advisory Services LLC now owns 2,711 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $799,000 after acquiring an additional 35 shares in the last quarter. Front Row Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Facebook by 19.6% in the first quarter. Front Row Advisors LLC now owns 214 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $63,000 after acquiring an additional 35 shares in the last quarter. Steigerwald Gordon & Koch Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Facebook by 2.2% in the first quarter. Steigerwald Gordon & Koch Inc. now owns 1,698 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $500,000 after acquiring an additional 36 shares in the last quarter. OLD Second National Bank of Aurora grew its stake in Facebook by 0.5% in the first quarter. OLD Second National Bank of Aurora now owns 7,184 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $2,115,000 after purchasing an additional 36 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Black Diamond Financial LLC grew its stake in Facebook by 1.1% in the fourth quarter. Black Diamond Financial LLC now owns 3,532 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $965,000 after purchasing an additional 37 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 63.97% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:FB traded up $4.03 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $328.66. The company had a trading volume of 200,654 shares, compared to its average volume of 20,244,553. The company has a 50-day moving average of $311.20 and a 200 day moving average of $281.92. The company has a market cap of $931.90 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.77, a P/E/G ratio of 1.21 and a beta of 1.30. Facebook, Inc. has a 1 year low of $207.11 and a 1 year high of $331.81.

Facebook (NASDAQ:FB) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The social networking company reported $3.30 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.36 by $0.94. The business had revenue of $26.20 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $23.61 billion. Facebook had a return on equity of 27.54% and a net margin of 35.74%. The company’s revenue was up 47.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.71 EPS. On average, equities analysts expect that Facebook, Inc. will post 13.05 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, CFO David M. Wehner sold 16,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $330.10, for a total transaction of $5,281,600.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 18,425 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,082,092.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Mark Zuckerberg sold 44,750 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $263.09, for a total value of $11,773,277.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 1,915,770 shares of company stock worth $571,909,949. 14.01% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several research firms have issued reports on FB. The Goldman Sachs Group reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $355.00 target price on shares of Facebook in a research note on Thursday, January 28th. MKM Partners boosted their price target on Facebook from $340.00 to $380.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price target on Facebook from $375.00 to $420.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 29th. Loop Capital boosted their price target on Facebook from $330.00 to $370.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 16th. Finally, Raymond James upped their target price on Facebook from $360.00 to $415.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating, thirty-two have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $368.92.

Facebook, Inc develops products that enable people to connect and share with friends and family through mobile devices, personal computers, virtual reality headsets, and in-home devices worldwide. The company's products include Facebook that enables people to connect, share, discover, and communicate with each other on mobile devices and personal computers; Instagram, a community for sharing photos, videos, and private messages; Messenger, a messaging application for people to connect with friends, family, groups, and businesses across platforms and devices; and WhatsApp, a messaging application that is used by people and businesses to communicate in a private way.

