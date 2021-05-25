Peninsula Wealth LLC Buys 3,775 Shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VWO)

Peninsula Wealth LLC raised its holdings in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VWO) by 1.0% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 366,157 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,775 shares during the quarter. Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF accounts for approximately 6.8% of Peninsula Wealth LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 4th largest holding. Peninsula Wealth LLC’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF were worth $19,058,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of VWO. Clear Perspectives Financial Planning LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF during the fourth quarter worth $25,000. Financial Avengers Inc. purchased a new stake in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $25,000. Atticus Wealth Management LLC increased its position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 1,388.9% during the first quarter. Atticus Wealth Management LLC now owns 536 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 500 shares during the period. Inspire Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $29,000. Finally, Tompkins Financial Corp boosted its holdings in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 95.3% in the fourth quarter. Tompkins Financial Corp now owns 586 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 286 shares in the last quarter.

Get Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF alerts:

VWO stock traded up $0.53 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $53.09. 309,790 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 10,551,990. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $52.58 and its 200 day moving average price is $51.72. Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF has a 52-week low of $36.56 and a 52-week high of $56.66.

The Fund seeks to track the performance of the FTSE Emerging Markets All Cap China A Inclusion Index, that measures the return of stocks issued by companies located in emerging market countries.

Featured Article: What is a SEC Filing?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VWO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VWO).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.