Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG) Shares Purchased by TBH Global Asset Management LLC

TBH Global Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG) by 1.3% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 3,361 shares of the information services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 43 shares during the quarter. Alphabet accounts for 1.8% of TBH Global Asset Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 11th largest position. TBH Global Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $6,953,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Mascoma Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Alphabet during the 1st quarter worth approximately $27,000. Better Money Decisions LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Alphabet in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Resolute Partners Group purchased a new stake in shares of Alphabet in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Brand Asset Management Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Alphabet by 200.0% in the 1st quarter. Brand Asset Management Group Inc. now owns 15 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 10 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Alphabet in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 31.21% of the company’s stock.

Shares of GOOG stock traded up $0.59 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $2,407.26. The stock had a trading volume of 27,087 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,513,274. Alphabet Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $1,347.01 and a fifty-two week high of $2,452.38. The firm has a market cap of $1.61 trillion, a PE ratio of 32.13, a PEG ratio of 1.48 and a beta of 1.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a current ratio of 3.10 and a quick ratio of 3.09. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $2,316.27 and its 200-day simple moving average is $2,004.24.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOG) last released its earnings results on Monday, April 26th. The information services provider reported $26.29 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $15.74 by $10.55. Alphabet had a net margin of 26.11% and a return on equity of 23.54%. The company had revenue of $55.30 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $51.40 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $9.87 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 34.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect that Alphabet Inc. will post 87.91 EPS for the current year.

In related news, CAO Amie Thuener O’toole sold 18 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $2,400.00, for a total value of $43,200.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 979 shares in the company, valued at $2,349,600. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, SVP Philipp Schindler sold 1,385 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $2,056.52, for a total transaction of $2,848,280.20. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 1,200 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,467,824. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 44,036 shares of company stock valued at $98,366,953 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 12.99% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on the stock. Citigroup downgraded shares of Alphabet from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, May 10th. UBS Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Alphabet in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Alphabet in a research report on Thursday, May 20th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Alphabet in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. Finally, Raymond James increased their target price on shares of Alphabet from $2,440.00 to $2,750.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 4th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-one have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $2,495.63.

Alphabet Inc provides online advertising services in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, Canada, and Latin America. The company offers performance and brand advertising services. It operates through Google Services, Google Cloud, and Other Bets segments. The Google Services segment provides products and services, such as ads, Android, Chrome, hardware, Google Maps, Google Play, Search, and YouTube, as well as technical infrastructure; and digital content.

