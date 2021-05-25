Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (NYSEARCA:VIG) Shares Sold by West Coast Financial LLC

West Coast Financial LLC cut its stake in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (NYSEARCA:VIG) by 3.8% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 3,833 shares of the company’s stock after selling 150 shares during the quarter. West Coast Financial LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF were worth $564,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Cambridge Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 11.3% during the first quarter. Cambridge Advisors Inc. now owns 37,691 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,544,000 after purchasing an additional 3,826 shares during the period. Empire Life Investments Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 64.3% during the first quarter. Empire Life Investments Inc. now owns 41,400 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,089,000 after purchasing an additional 16,200 shares during the period. Sigma Planning Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 5.2% during the first quarter. Sigma Planning Corp now owns 38,644 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,684,000 after purchasing an additional 1,910 shares during the period. Sandbox Financial Partners LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 32.7% during the first quarter. Sandbox Financial Partners LLC now owns 58,434 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,753,000 after purchasing an additional 14,391 shares during the period. Finally, Highland Private Wealth Management lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 4.7% during the fourth quarter. Highland Private Wealth Management now owns 214,689 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,308,000 after purchasing an additional 9,678 shares during the period.

NYSEARCA:VIG traded up $0.07 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $155.40. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 155,356 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,494,090. The business’s 50-day moving average is $153.11 and its two-hundred day moving average is $143.96. Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF has a 52-week low of $112.91 and a 52-week high of $158.07.

Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the investment performance of the Dividend Achievers Select Index. Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation Index Fund. The Fund will hold all the stocks in the index in approximately the same proportions as their weightings in the index.

