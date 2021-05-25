Mirror Protocol (MIR) 1-Day Volume Reaches $40.72 Million

Mirror Protocol (CURRENCY:MIR) traded up 4.8% against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 14:00 PM ET on May 25th. Over the last week, Mirror Protocol has traded 42.9% lower against the US dollar. Mirror Protocol has a total market capitalization of $289.60 million and approximately $40.72 million worth of Mirror Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Mirror Protocol coin can now be purchased for about $4.24 or 0.00011157 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002636 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 7.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.95 or 0.00002487 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 3.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $21.60 or 0.00056829 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 7.3% against the dollar and now trades at $134.65 or 0.00354238 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $69.58 or 0.00183038 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded down 18.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded up 8.6% against the dollar and now trades at $1.48 or 0.00003890 BTC.

SafeMoon (SAFEMOON) traded 2.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded down 3% against the dollar and now trades at $322.88 or 0.00849416 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Mirror Protocol Profile

Mirror Protocol’s total supply is 370,575,000 coins and its circulating supply is 68,287,921 coins. The official message board for Mirror Protocol is mirror-protocol.medium.com . Mirror Protocol’s official website is eth.mirror.finance . Mirror Protocol’s official Twitter account is @mircoin01

According to CryptoCompare, “MIR COIN is a distributed crypto-currency with anonymity, safety and convenience of fast processing speed by linking and integrating Blockchain-based technology and various payment solutions for the integrated platform ranging over various user needs and business plan. “

Mirror Protocol Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Mirror Protocol directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Mirror Protocol should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Mirror Protocol using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

