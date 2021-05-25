Analysts Expect Comerica Incorporated (NYSE:CMA) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $719.02 Million

Wall Street analysts forecast that Comerica Incorporated (NYSE:CMA) will post sales of $719.02 million for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Seven analysts have made estimates for Comerica’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $707.13 million and the highest estimate coming in at $727.00 million. Comerica posted sales of $718.00 million during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 0.1%. The firm is scheduled to report its next earnings report on Tuesday, July 20th.

On average, analysts expect that Comerica will report full-year sales of $2.87 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $2.83 billion to $2.91 billion. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the firm will post sales of $2.87 billion, with estimates ranging from $2.79 billion to $2.95 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for Comerica.

Comerica (NYSE:CMA) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, April 19th. The financial services provider reported $2.43 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.37 by $1.06. The business had revenue of $713.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $722.96 million. Comerica had a return on equity of 11.74% and a net margin of 29.86%. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted ($0.46) earnings per share.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on the company. Jefferies Financial Group increased their price objective on Comerica from $63.00 to $74.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, April 9th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Comerica from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $76.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, March 9th. TheStreet upgraded Comerica from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 20th. Truist Securities raised Comerica from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $72.00 to $100.00 in a research report on Monday, May 17th. Finally, B. Riley cut shares of Comerica from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, March 5th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. Comerica currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $70.19.

NYSE:CMA traded down $0.89 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $76.36. 16,222 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,481,454. Comerica has a fifty-two week low of $32.93 and a fifty-two week high of $79.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a current ratio of 0.93. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $74.08 and its 200 day simple moving average is $63.87. The stock has a market capitalization of $10.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.51, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.44 and a beta of 1.62.

Comerica declared that its Board of Directors has authorized a share repurchase program on Tuesday, April 27th that permits the company to buyback 10,000,000 outstanding shares. This buyback authorization permits the financial services provider to purchase shares of its stock through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are typically a sign that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 1st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, June 15th will be given a dividend of $0.68 per share. This represents a $2.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.56%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, June 14th. Comerica’s payout ratio is 83.18%.

In related news, EVP Jay K. Oberg sold 4,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, May 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $74.61, for a total value of $298,440.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CAO Mauricio A. Ortiz sold 800 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $73.42, for a total value of $58,736.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 8,600 shares of company stock worth $642,176 over the last ninety days. 0.67% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Factorial Partners LLC raised its position in Comerica by 6,812.7% in the 1st quarter. Factorial Partners LLC now owns 2,087,634 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $29,100,000 after buying an additional 2,057,434 shares during the last quarter. Voloridge Investment Management LLC grew its stake in Comerica by 298.0% in the 1st quarter. Voloridge Investment Management LLC now owns 182,269 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $13,076,000 after purchasing an additional 136,470 shares during the period. Farr Miller & Washington LLC DC grew its stake in shares of Comerica by 5.8% during the 1st quarter. Farr Miller & Washington LLC DC now owns 8,330 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $598,000 after acquiring an additional 453 shares during the period. Eaton Vance Management raised its holdings in shares of Comerica by 3.2% in the 1st quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 15,679 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,125,000 after acquiring an additional 490 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Amundi Asset Management US Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Comerica by 144.8% in the 1st quarter. Amundi Asset Management US Inc. now owns 445,498 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $31,962,000 after acquiring an additional 263,495 shares in the last quarter. 76.04% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Comerica Company Profile

Comerica Incorporated, through its subsidiaries, provides various financial products and services. It operates through Commercial Bank, Retail Bank, Wealth Management, and Finance segments. The Commercial Bank segment offers various products and services, including commercial loans and lines of credit, deposits, cash management, capital market products, international trade finance, letters of credit, foreign exchange management services, and loan syndication services for small and middle market businesses, multinational corporations, and governmental entities.

