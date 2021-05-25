Obermeyer Wood Investment Counsel Lllp Buys 805 Shares of iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:EEM)

Obermeyer Wood Investment Counsel Lllp increased its stake in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:EEM) by 4.3% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 19,331 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 805 shares during the period. Obermeyer Wood Investment Counsel Lllp’s holdings in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF were worth $1,031,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Morgan Stanley raised its position in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 25.0% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 39,828,787 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $2,057,953,000 after purchasing an additional 7,973,660 shares during the last quarter. Retirement Systems of Alabama raised its position in shares of iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 0.5% during the 1st quarter. Retirement Systems of Alabama now owns 16,714,526 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $891,553,000 after acquiring an additional 90,576 shares during the last quarter. Varma Mutual Pension Insurance Co raised its position in shares of iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 3,042.5% during the 4th quarter. Varma Mutual Pension Insurance Co now owns 9,959,496 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $514,607,000 after acquiring an additional 9,642,566 shares during the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company raised its position in shares of iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 166.6% during the 1st quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 9,671,451 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $515,875,000 after acquiring an additional 6,044,211 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Northern Trust Corp raised its position in shares of iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 143.6% during the 4th quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 8,513,154 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $439,875,000 after acquiring an additional 5,018,077 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.83% of the company’s stock.

Shares of iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF stock traded up $0.60 on Tuesday, hitting $54.18. 1,650,273 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 42,311,328. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $53.83 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $53.36. iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF has a one year low of $36.91 and a one year high of $58.29.

iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF, formerly iShares MSCI Emerging Markets Index Fund (the Fund), seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of publicly traded equity securities in global emerging markets, as measured by the MSCI Emerging Markets Index (the Index).

