Arbor Trust Wealth Advisors LLC Sells 50 Shares of Visa Inc. (NYSE:V)

Arbor Trust Wealth Advisors LLC cut its stake in Visa Inc. (NYSE:V) by 0.5% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 10,520 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock after selling 50 shares during the period. Visa accounts for about 1.5% of Arbor Trust Wealth Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 22nd biggest position. Arbor Trust Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Visa were worth $2,233,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in V. Davidson Trust Co. grew its position in shares of Visa by 2.0% during the 1st quarter. Davidson Trust Co. now owns 2,273 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $480,000 after buying an additional 44 shares during the period. Columbia Trust Co 01012016 grew its position in shares of Visa by 0.7% during the 1st quarter. Columbia Trust Co 01012016 now owns 6,107 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $1,292,000 after buying an additional 45 shares during the period. Ballast Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Visa by 0.7% during the 1st quarter. Ballast Advisors LLC now owns 6,618 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $1,401,000 after buying an additional 45 shares during the period. SignalPoint Asset Management LLC grew its position in shares of Visa by 1.4% during the 1st quarter. SignalPoint Asset Management LLC now owns 3,271 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $693,000 after buying an additional 45 shares during the period. Finally, Hexagon Capital Partners LLC grew its position in shares of Visa by 1.2% during the 4th quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC now owns 3,984 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $871,000 after buying an additional 48 shares during the period. 78.25% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other Visa news, President Ryan Mcinerney sold 11,194 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $213.87, for a total transaction of $2,394,060.78. Following the sale, the president now directly owns 11,194 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,394,060.78. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Rajat Taneja sold 31,750 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $223.00, for a total transaction of $7,080,250.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 282,606 shares in the company, valued at $63,021,138. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 137,626 shares of company stock worth $30,979,639 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 0.19% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on V shares. Barclays boosted their price objective on shares of Visa from $250.00 to $275.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, May 10th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price objective on shares of Visa from $270.00 to $280.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 4th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on shares of Visa from $240.00 to $265.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 4th. Susquehanna Bancshares boosted their price objective on shares of Visa from $250.00 to $265.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. Finally, Raymond James boosted their price objective on shares of Visa from $233.00 to $268.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 4th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $250.22.

Shares of V stock traded down $0.17 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $229.15. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 68,358 shares, compared to its average volume of 9,018,069. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $226.78 and a 200-day moving average price of $214.26. The company has a quick ratio of 2.12, a current ratio of 2.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61. The company has a market cap of $446.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 47.38, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.17 and a beta of 1.00. Visa Inc. has a one year low of $179.23 and a one year high of $237.50.

Visa (NYSE:V) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 27th. The credit-card processor reported $1.38 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.26 by $0.12. The business had revenue of $5.73 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.54 billion. Visa had a net margin of 49.93% and a return on equity of 33.86%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.39 earnings per share. Research analysts anticipate that Visa Inc. will post 5.57 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 14th will be given a dividend of $0.32 per share. This represents a $1.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.56%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 13th. Visa’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 25.40%.

Visa Profile

Visa Inc operates as a payments technology company worldwide. The company facilitates digital payments among consumers, merchants, financial institutions, businesses, strategic partners, and government entities. It operates VisaNet, a transaction processing network that enables authorization, clearing, and settlement of payment transactions.

