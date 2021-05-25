Luc Bertrand Buys 14,300 Shares of 5N Plus Inc. (TSE:VNP) Stock

5N Plus Inc. (TSE:VNP) Director Luc Bertrand bought 14,300 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 21st. The shares were acquired at an average price of C$2.90 per share, with a total value of C$41,427.10. Following the purchase, the director now owns 1,642,300 shares in the company, valued at C$4,757,743.10.
Luc Bertrand also recently made the following trade(s):
- On Monday, May 17th, Luc Bertrand bought 10,000 shares of 5N Plus stock. The shares were acquired at an average price of C$2.83 per share, with a total value of C$28,300.00.
- On Thursday, May 13th, Luc Bertrand bought 45,000 shares of 5N Plus stock. The shares were acquired at an average price of C$2.87 per share, with a total value of C$128,970.00.
Shares of VNP traded up C$0.02 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching C$2.89. The company had a trading volume of 470,926 shares, compared to its average volume of 291,141. 5N Plus Inc. has a twelve month low of C$1.50 and a twelve month high of C$5.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 42.52, a current ratio of 3.58 and a quick ratio of 1.68. The company’s 50-day moving average is C$3.96 and its 200-day moving average is C$3.57. The company has a market capitalization of C$235.30 million and a P/E ratio of 82.00.
VNP has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Laurentian decreased their target price on 5N Plus from C$5.50 to C$4.50 in a research note on Wednesday, May 12th. Raymond James cut their price target on 5N Plus from C$5.50 to C$5.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, May 12th. Desjardins upped their price target on 5N Plus from C$5.50 to C$5.75 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 31st. National Bank Financial cut their price target on 5N Plus to C$5.25 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, May 12th. Finally, Laurentian Bank of Canada cut their price target on 5N Plus to C$4.50 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, May 12th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, 5N Plus currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of C$5.21.
5N Plus Company Profile
5N Plus Inc produces and sells engineered materials and specialty chemicals in Europe, Asia, the Americas, and internationally. It operates in two segments, Electronic Materials and Eco-Friendly Materials. The Electronic Materials segment manufactures and sells refined metals, compounds, and alloys, which are primarily used in a range of electronic applications covering various end-markets consisting of security, aerospace, sensing and imaging, renewable energy, and technical materials; and provides recycling services.
Recommended Story: What impact do institutional investors have on markets?
Receive News & Ratings for 5N Plus Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for 5N Plus and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.