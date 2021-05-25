Luc Bertrand Buys 14,300 Shares of 5N Plus Inc. (TSE:VNP) Stock

5N Plus Inc. (TSE:VNP) Director Luc Bertrand bought 14,300 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 21st. The shares were acquired at an average price of C$2.90 per share, with a total value of C$41,427.10. Following the purchase, the director now owns 1,642,300 shares in the company, valued at C$4,757,743.10.

Luc Bertrand also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, May 17th, Luc Bertrand bought 10,000 shares of 5N Plus stock. The shares were acquired at an average price of C$2.83 per share, with a total value of C$28,300.00.

On Thursday, May 13th, Luc Bertrand bought 45,000 shares of 5N Plus stock. The shares were acquired at an average price of C$2.87 per share, with a total value of C$128,970.00.

Shares of VNP traded up C$0.02 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching C$2.89. The company had a trading volume of 470,926 shares, compared to its average volume of 291,141. 5N Plus Inc. has a twelve month low of C$1.50 and a twelve month high of C$5.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 42.52, a current ratio of 3.58 and a quick ratio of 1.68. The company’s 50-day moving average is C$3.96 and its 200-day moving average is C$3.57. The company has a market capitalization of C$235.30 million and a P/E ratio of 82.00.

5N Plus (TSE:VNP) last issued its earnings results on Monday, May 10th. The company reported C$0.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of C$0.04 by C($0.01). The firm had revenue of C$59.36 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$60.23 million. As a group, equities analysts expect that 5N Plus Inc. will post 0.15 EPS for the current fiscal year.

VNP has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Laurentian decreased their target price on 5N Plus from C$5.50 to C$4.50 in a research note on Wednesday, May 12th. Raymond James cut their price target on 5N Plus from C$5.50 to C$5.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, May 12th. Desjardins upped their price target on 5N Plus from C$5.50 to C$5.75 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 31st. National Bank Financial cut their price target on 5N Plus to C$5.25 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, May 12th. Finally, Laurentian Bank of Canada cut their price target on 5N Plus to C$4.50 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, May 12th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, 5N Plus currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of C$5.21.

5N Plus Company Profile

5N Plus Inc produces and sells engineered materials and specialty chemicals in Europe, Asia, the Americas, and internationally. It operates in two segments, Electronic Materials and Eco-Friendly Materials. The Electronic Materials segment manufactures and sells refined metals, compounds, and alloys, which are primarily used in a range of electronic applications covering various end-markets consisting of security, aerospace, sensing and imaging, renewable energy, and technical materials; and provides recycling services.

