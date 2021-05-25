Towerpoint Wealth LLC Cuts Holdings in Vanguard Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:VNQ)

Towerpoint Wealth LLC reduced its position in Vanguard Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:VNQ) by 31.4% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 28,404 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 12,979 shares during the period. Vanguard Real Estate ETF accounts for about 1.3% of Towerpoint Wealth LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 21st largest holding. Towerpoint Wealth LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Real Estate ETF were worth $2,609,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in VNQ. Armor Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Vanguard Real Estate ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Spire Wealth Management acquired a new position in Vanguard Real Estate ETF during the first quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Ballast Advisors LLC lifted its position in Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 179.0% during the fourth quarter. Ballast Advisors LLC now owns 385 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 247 shares in the last quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank acquired a new position in Vanguard Real Estate ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Finally, Albion Financial Group UT acquired a new position in Vanguard Real Estate ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $34,000.

VNQ stock traded up $0.14 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $99.24. 180,701 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,605,947. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $96.73 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $89.18. Vanguard Real Estate ETF has a fifty-two week low of $75.46 and a fifty-two week high of $99.57.

Vanguard REIT ETF (the Fund) is an open-end investment company. The Fund invests in stocks issued by real estate investment trusts (REITs), companies that purchase office buildings, hotels, and other real property. It tracks the return of the MSCI US RIT Index, a gauge of real estate stocks. The Vanguard Group, Inc provides investment advisory services to the Fund.

