Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC) Shares Sold by Advisors Asset Management Inc.

Advisors Asset Management Inc. decreased its holdings in Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC) by 14.7% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 250,714 shares of the chip maker’s stock after selling 43,068 shares during the quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Intel were worth $16,046,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of INTC. OLD Mission Capital LLC acquired a new position in Intel in the third quarter worth approximately $727,000. Sage Mountain Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Intel in the 4th quarter worth approximately $304,000. Franklin Parlapiano Turner & Welch LLC boosted its stake in Intel by 18.5% in the 4th quarter. Franklin Parlapiano Turner & Welch LLC now owns 102,612 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $5,112,000 after purchasing an additional 16,024 shares during the period. Adams Asset Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Intel by 14.4% in the 4th quarter. Adams Asset Advisors LLC now owns 157,658 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $7,854,000 after purchasing an additional 19,855 shares during the period. Finally, International Assets Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in Intel by 40.2% in the 4th quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 27,781 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $1,384,000 after purchasing an additional 7,972 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 61.92% of the company’s stock.

In related news, Director Dion J. Weisler acquired 4,464 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 4th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $56.00 per share, with a total value of $249,984.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 4,464 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $249,984. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP Gregory M. Bryant sold 2,842 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $57.83, for a total transaction of $164,352.86. 0.02% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $80.00 price objective on shares of Intel and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 7th. DZ Bank raised shares of Intel from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $76.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Wednesday, March 31st. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Intel from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $65.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Thursday, March 25th. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their target price on shares of Intel from $57.00 to $59.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 30th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group reiterated a “sell” rating and issued a $59.00 target price on shares of Intel in a report on Friday, April 23rd. Thirteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $62.82.

NASDAQ:INTC traded down $0.27 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $56.69. The stock had a trading volume of 115,450 shares, compared to its average volume of 33,730,039. Intel Co. has a one year low of $43.61 and a one year high of $68.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a quick ratio of 1.54 and a current ratio of 1.90. The company has a market cap of $228.91 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.80, a P/E/G ratio of 1.62 and a beta of 0.61. The business’s 50 day moving average is $60.00 and its 200-day moving average is $56.30.

Intel (NASDAQ:INTC) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 21st. The chip maker reported $1.39 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.15 by $0.24. Intel had a net margin of 23.93% and a return on equity of 27.59%. The company had revenue of $18.60 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $17.97 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.45 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down 6.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Intel Co. will post 4.61 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 7th will be paid a $0.3475 dividend. This represents a $1.39 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.45%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 6th. Intel’s dividend payout ratio is currently 26.23%.

About Intel

Intel Corporation designs, manufactures, and sells essential technologies for the cloud, smart, and connected devices for retail, industrial, and consumer uses worldwide. The company operates through DCG, IOTG, Mobileye, NSG, PSG, CCG, and All Other segments. It offers platform products, such as central processing units and chipsets, and system-on-chip and multichip packages; and non-platform or adjacent products comprising accelerators, boards and systems, connectivity products, and memory and storage products.

