TRON (TRX) Tops One Day Volume of $2.60 Billion

TRON (CURRENCY:TRX) traded up 4.6% against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 14:00 PM Eastern on May 25th. Over the last week, TRON has traded 34.1% lower against the US dollar. One TRON coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0758 or 0.00000199 BTC on exchanges. TRON has a total market capitalization of $5.43 billion and $2.60 billion worth of TRON was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

WAX (WAXP) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.14 or 0.00000379 BTC.

Hive (HIVE) traded up 8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.50 or 0.00001300 BTC.

Velas (VLX) traded 8.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0932 or 0.00000245 BTC.

GXChain (GXC) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.62 or 0.00001631 BTC.

FIO Protocol (FIO) traded up 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00000404 BTC.

0Chain (ZCN) traded 1.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.62 or 0.00001628 BTC.

Metaverse Dualchain Network Architecture (DNA) traded 14.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0011 or 0.00000003 BTC.

LiquidApps (DAPP) traded 16.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0234 or 0.00000061 BTC.

Credit Tag Chain (CTC) traded 2.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00000507 BTC.

BeatzCoin (BTZC) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0022 or 0.00000006 BTC.

About TRON

TRON (CRYPTO:TRX) is a distributed proof-of-stake (dPOS) coin that uses the

Delegated Proof-of-Stake

hashing algorithm. Its launch date was August 28th, 2017. TRON’s total supply is 100,850,743,812 coins and its circulating supply is 71,659,657,369 coins. The official message board for TRON is medium.com/@Tronfoundation. TRON’s official Twitter account is @tronfoundation and its Facebook page is accessible here. TRON’s official website is tron.network. The Reddit community for TRON is /r/Tronix and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

According to CryptoCompare, “TRON is a cryptocurrency payment platform. It allows the users to perform cryptocurrencies transactions between them on a global scale within a decentralized ecosystem. TRON has finished its native token (TRX) migration to the mainnet. In addition, users can access the platform digital wallet, the TRON Wallet where it is possible to store and manage their digital assets, with support for desktop and mobile devices. Since July 24th, 2018, TRON acquired BitTorrent Inc. which is an Internet technology company based in San Francisco. It designs distributed technologies that scale efficiently, keep intelligence at the edge, and keep creators and consumers in control of their content and data. The TRX token is a cryptographic currency developed by TRON. Formerly an ERC-20 token, the TRX has now finished its migration to the TRON mainnet. This token is the medium for the users to exchange value between them when using the platform services. Whitepaper “

Buying and Selling TRON

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as TRON directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade TRON should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy TRON using one of the exchanges listed above.

