SUN Trading Down 11.5% Over Last Week (SUN)

SUN (CURRENCY:SUN) traded 26.4% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 14:00 PM E.T. on May 25th. One SUN coin can now be purchased for approximately $24.59 or 0.00064576 BTC on major exchanges. During the last week, SUN has traded 11.5% lower against the U.S. dollar. SUN has a market capitalization of $124.50 million and approximately $88.57 million worth of SUN was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002631 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 8.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.95 or 0.00002501 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 3.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $21.69 or 0.00056944 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 5.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $135.59 or 0.00356026 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $69.76 or 0.00183163 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded up 8.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.47 or 0.00003860 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 14.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

SafeMoon (SAFEMOON) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded 5.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $321.51 or 0.00844230 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

About SUN

SUN’s genesis date was September 7th, 2020. SUN’s total supply is 19,900,730 coins and its circulating supply is 5,062,528 coins. The official website for SUN is sun.io/#/home . SUN’s official message board is medium.com/@TronFoundation/an-open-letter-to-the-community-about-sun-genesis-mining-fa8a743eca1f . SUN’s official Twitter account is @Sun_Coin_Net and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “SUN is a social experiment, which focuses on the DeFi potential of TRON. Designed as the quintessential Bitcoin equivalent on the TRON network, SUN features zero VC investments, zero PE investments, no pre-mining or reserves for the team, and is wholly operated by the community through its open-source smart contracts. The project hopes to use SUN to promote the vigorous development and possibilities of TRON's DeFi self-governance community. “

Buying and Selling SUN

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as SUN directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade SUN should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy SUN using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

