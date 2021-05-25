Total Se (NYSE:TOT) Expected to Announce Earnings of $1.04 Per Share

Equities research analysts expect Total Se (NYSE:TOT) to post earnings per share (EPS) of $1.04 for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Zero analysts have made estimates for Total’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $0.94 and the highest is $1.22. Total reported earnings per share of $0.02 in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 5,100%. The firm is expected to announce its next earnings results on Thursday, July 29th.

On average, analysts expect that Total will report full-year earnings of $4.45 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.81 to $4.93. For the next year, analysts expect that the firm will post earnings of $4.90 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.88 to $5.73. Zacks’ EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that cover Total.

Total (NYSE:TOT) last released its earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The oil and gas exploration company reported $1.10 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.85 by $0.25. Total had a negative net margin of 2.80% and a positive return on equity of 4.96%. The business had revenue of $43.74 billion for the quarter.

TOT has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Total from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, April 19th. Piper Sandler boosted their price objective on shares of Total from $54.00 to $60.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 1st. Morgan Stanley downgraded shares of Total from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 30th. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of Total in a research report on Wednesday, February 10th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft initiated coverage on shares of Total in a research report on Tuesday, April 20th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $47.14.

Shares of TOT stock traded down $0.91 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $46.99. 46,365 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,340,539. Total has a 1-year low of $28.65 and a 1-year high of $50.41. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $46.07 and a 200 day moving average price of $44.75. The company has a quick ratio of 0.96, a current ratio of 1.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47. The firm has a market capitalization of $124.67 billion, a PE ratio of -27.77, a PEG ratio of 0.56 and a beta of 0.97.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, April 19th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 24th were issued a dividend of $0.567 per share. This represents a $2.27 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.83%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, March 23rd. Total’s dividend payout ratio is currently 155.94%.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Inspire Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Total during the 4th quarter worth about $25,000. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Total in the 1st quarter valued at about $25,000. Vantage Consulting Group Inc bought a new position in shares of Total in the 4th quarter valued at about $28,000. NWK Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of Total in the 4th quarter valued at about $31,000. Finally, RMR Wealth Builders bought a new position in shares of Total in the 4th quarter valued at about $32,000. 5.11% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

TOTAL SE operates as an integrated oil and gas company worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Exploration & Production; Integrated Gas, Renewables & Power; Refining & Chemicals; and Marketing & Services. The Exploration & Production segment is involved in oil and natural gas exploration and production activities in approximately 50 countries.

