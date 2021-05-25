Analysts Expect The Bank of New York Mellon Co. (NYSE:BK) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $3.85 Billion

Equities analysts expect The Bank of New York Mellon Co. (NYSE:BK) to announce sales of $3.85 billion for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Three analysts have made estimates for The Bank of New York Mellon’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $3.88 billion and the lowest is $3.83 billion. The Bank of New York Mellon posted sales of $3.96 billion during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year over year growth rate of 2.8%. The company is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 21st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that The Bank of New York Mellon will report full year sales of $15.56 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $15.48 billion to $15.65 billion. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the business will report sales of $15.89 billion, with estimates ranging from $15.82 billion to $15.93 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that that provide coverage for The Bank of New York Mellon.

The Bank of New York Mellon (NYSE:BK) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 15th. The bank reported $0.97 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.87 by $0.10. The Bank of New York Mellon had a net margin of 22.24% and a return on equity of 9.19%. The firm had revenue of $3.92 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.83 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.05 EPS. The Bank of New York Mellon’s revenue was down 4.6% on a year-over-year basis.

Several research firms recently weighed in on BK. Barclays boosted their price objective on shares of The Bank of New York Mellon from $55.00 to $57.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 7th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell dropped their target price on shares of The Bank of New York Mellon from $58.00 to $56.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 21st. Citigroup dropped their target price on shares of The Bank of New York Mellon from $58.00 to $56.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 21st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their target price on shares of The Bank of New York Mellon from $50.00 to $54.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, April 9th. Finally, Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on shares of The Bank of New York Mellon from $50.00 to $46.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, April 26th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. The Bank of New York Mellon currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $49.80.

BK stock traded down $0.26 during trading on Thursday, hitting $51.48. The company had a trading volume of 111,122 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,634,421. The company has a quick ratio of 0.68, a current ratio of 0.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $49.47 and a 200-day moving average price of $44.20. The Bank of New York Mellon has a 12 month low of $32.65 and a 12 month high of $52.82. The stock has a market cap of $45.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.80, a PEG ratio of 1.56 and a beta of 1.10.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, May 11th. Investors of record on Wednesday, April 28th were paid a $0.31 dividend. This represents a $1.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.41%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, April 27th. The Bank of New York Mellon’s payout ratio is presently 30.92%.

In other The Bank of New York Mellon news, insider Kurtis R. Kurimsky sold 10,878 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $46.89, for a total transaction of $510,069.42. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 25,034 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,173,844.26. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, EVP J Kevin Mccarthy sold 35,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $46.79, for a total transaction of $1,637,650.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 114,714 shares in the company, valued at $5,367,468.06. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 58,378 shares of company stock valued at $2,793,344. Company insiders own 0.12% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. JJJ Advisors Inc. lifted its position in The Bank of New York Mellon by 1,936.7% during the 4th quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 611 shares of the bank’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 581 shares in the last quarter. Regent Peak Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of The Bank of New York Mellon in the 4th quarter valued at about $26,000. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC bought a new stake in shares of The Bank of New York Mellon in the 4th quarter valued at about $27,000. Ameritas Investment Company LLC bought a new stake in shares of The Bank of New York Mellon in the 1st quarter valued at about $30,000. Finally, RWM Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of The Bank of New York Mellon in the 4th quarter valued at about $30,000. 82.31% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

The Bank of New York Mellon Corporation provides a range of financial products and services in the United States and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Investment Services, Investment and Wealth Management, and Other. The Investment Service segment offers custody, trust and depositary, accounting, exchange-traded funds services, middle-office solutions, transfer agency, services for private equity and real estate funds, foreign exchange, securities lending, liquidity/lending services, brokerage and data analytics, clearing, investment, wealth and retirement solutions, technology and enterprise data management, trading, corporate trust, depositary receipts, payments, foreign exchange, liquidity management, receivables processing and payables management, trade finance and processing, collateral management, and tri-party services.

