Zacks: Analysts Anticipate GameStop Corp. (NYSE:GME) to Post -$0.56 EPS

Equities analysts expect GameStop Corp. (NYSE:GME) to announce earnings per share (EPS) of ($0.56) for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Four analysts have provided estimates for GameStop’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is ($1.15) and the highest is ($0.15). GameStop reported earnings per share of ($1.61) in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 65.2%. The company is expected to announce its next earnings report on Tuesday, June 8th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that GameStop will report full-year earnings of ($0.63) per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($2.96) to $1.24. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the company will post earnings of ($0.23) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($2.62) to $1.44. Zacks’ earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of analysts that cover GameStop.

GameStop (NYSE:GME) last announced its earnings results on Monday, March 22nd. The company reported $1.34 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.35 by ($0.01). GameStop had a negative return on equity of 35.57% and a negative net margin of 4.23%. The company had revenue of $2.12 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.23 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.27 EPS. The company’s revenue was down 3.3% compared to the same quarter last year.

GME has been the topic of several analyst reports. Wedbush reissued an “underperform” rating and issued a $29.00 price target on shares of GameStop in a report on Tuesday, March 30th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of GameStop from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $203.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Friday, March 26th. Telsey Advisory Group lowered their price target on shares of GameStop from $33.00 to $30.00 and set an “underperform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, March 30th. Credit Suisse Group reissued a “sell” rating on shares of GameStop in a report on Thursday, April 1st. Finally, Ascendiant Capital Markets reissued a “sell” rating on shares of GameStop in a report on Monday, April 19th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and three have given a hold rating to the stock. GameStop has an average rating of “Sell” and an average price target of $37.06.

GME stock traded up $17.32 on Tuesday, reaching $197.33. 248,700 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 30,768,459. The firm has a market capitalization of $13.97 billion, a PE ratio of -56.99 and a beta of -2.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a current ratio of 1.16 and a quick ratio of 0.71. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $164.01 and its 200 day moving average price is $99.76. GameStop has a 12 month low of $3.77 and a 12 month high of $483.00.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of GME. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in GameStop by 7.2% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 9,217,335 shares of the company’s stock worth $173,656,000 after buying an additional 616,828 shares in the last quarter. Senvest Management LLC lifted its position in GameStop by 56.6% during the 4th quarter. Senvest Management LLC now owns 5,050,915 shares of the company’s stock worth $95,159,000 after buying an additional 1,825,175 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in GameStop by 114.2% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 4,275,838 shares of the company’s stock worth $80,556,000 after buying an additional 2,279,996 shares in the last quarter. Must Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in GameStop during the 4th quarter worth about $18,429,000. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in GameStop by 10.1% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 916,828 shares of the company’s stock worth $174,032,000 after buying an additional 84,454 shares in the last quarter.

GameStop Corp., a specialty retailer, provides games and entertainment products through its e-commerce properties and various stores in the United States, Canada, Australia, and Europe. The company sells new and pre-owned video game platforms; accessories, such as controllers, gaming headsets, virtual reality products, and memory cards; new and pre-owned video game software; and in-game digital currency, digital downloadable content, and full-game downloads, as well as network points cards, and prepaid digital and subscription cards.

