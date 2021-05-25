1,952 Shares in Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX) Purchased by KWB Wealth

KWB Wealth bought a new position in shares of Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm bought 1,952 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock, valued at approximately $205,000.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in CVX. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Chevron during the 4th quarter worth about $1,787,982,000. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. increased its position in Chevron by 222.3% in the 4th quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 7,625,448 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $643,967,000 after acquiring an additional 5,259,579 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in Chevron by 4.1% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 132,016,229 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $13,833,978,000 after acquiring an additional 5,193,990 shares in the last quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. increased its position in Chevron by 18.2% in the 4th quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 7,727,794 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $652,612,000 after acquiring an additional 1,188,386 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased its position in Chevron by 6.4% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 19,122,688 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $1,614,912,000 after acquiring an additional 1,158,022 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 64.96% of the company’s stock.

CVX traded down $1.48 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $104.12. The company had a trading volume of 279,141 shares, compared to its average volume of 10,750,930. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a current ratio of 1.11 and a quick ratio of 0.90. Chevron Co. has a 12 month low of $65.16 and a 12 month high of $113.11. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $104.87 and its 200 day moving average price is $96.18. The company has a market cap of $200.75 billion, a P/E ratio of -25.19, a PEG ratio of 3.83 and a beta of 1.31.

Chevron (NYSE:CVX) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The oil and gas company reported $0.90 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.92 by ($0.02). Chevron had a negative net margin of 8.15% and a negative return on equity of 0.82%. The company had revenue of $32.03 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $31.82 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.29 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 1.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Chevron Co. will post 5.4 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 10th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, May 19th will be issued a $1.34 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, May 18th. This is an increase from Chevron’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.29. This represents a $5.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.15%. Chevron’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is -2,680.00%.

In other news, Director Enrique Hernandez, Jr. sold 5,101 shares of Chevron stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $110.79, for a total value of $565,139.79. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.28% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several brokerages have recently commented on CVX. Piper Sandler lifted their price target on shares of Chevron from $113.00 to $126.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 1st. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Chevron from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $112.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th. Argus lifted their price target on shares of Chevron from $108.00 to $127.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 18th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of Chevron from $113.00 to $127.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 17th. Finally, Raymond James lowered their price target on shares of Chevron from $122.00 to $120.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, April 20th. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $113.74.

Chevron Profile

Chevron Corporation, through its subsidiaries, engages in integrated energy, chemicals, and petroleum operations worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Upstream and Downstream. The Upstream segment is involved in the exploration, development, and production of crude oil and natural gas; processing, liquefaction, transportation, and regasification associated with liquefied natural gas; transportation of crude oil through pipelines; and transportation, storage, and marketing of natural gas, as well as operates a gas-to-liquids plant.

