Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) Holdings Increased by Northstar Group Inc.

Northstar Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) by 26.7% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 22,805 shares of the social networking company’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,802 shares during the period. Facebook makes up about 1.9% of Northstar Group Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 11th largest position. Northstar Group Inc.’s holdings in Facebook were worth $6,716,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in FB. OLD Mission Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Facebook during the 3rd quarter worth about $251,000. Centennial Wealth Advisory LLC acquired a new position in shares of Facebook in the 4th quarter worth approximately $2,822,000. FWL Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Facebook in the 4th quarter worth approximately $2,201,000. Sage Mountain Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Facebook in the 4th quarter worth approximately $615,000. Finally, Centaurus Financial Inc. grew its stake in shares of Facebook by 1.2% in the 4th quarter. Centaurus Financial Inc. now owns 12,203 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $3,333,000 after purchasing an additional 143 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 63.97% of the company’s stock.

In related news, VP Jennifer Newstead sold 250 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $313.36, for a total transaction of $78,340.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 9,890 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,099,130.40. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Mark Zuckerberg sold 68,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $310.73, for a total transaction of $21,129,640.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 1,915,770 shares of company stock valued at $571,909,949 over the last 90 days. 14.01% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Mizuho lifted their price objective on shares of Facebook from $350.00 to $400.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 29th. Susquehanna Bancshares lifted their price objective on shares of Facebook from $375.00 to $425.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 29th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on shares of Facebook from $360.00 to $390.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 29th. UBS Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $380.00 price objective on shares of Facebook in a research note on Thursday, April 29th. Finally, Susquehanna lifted their target price on shares of Facebook from $375.00 to $425.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 29th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating, thirty-two have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Facebook presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $368.92.

Shares of Facebook stock traded up $2.01 on Tuesday, reaching $326.64. The stock had a trading volume of 417,903 shares, compared to its average volume of 20,244,553. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $311.20 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $281.92. Facebook, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $207.11 and a fifty-two week high of $331.81. The stock has a market cap of $926.18 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.77, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.21 and a beta of 1.30.

Facebook (NASDAQ:FB) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 28th. The social networking company reported $3.30 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.36 by $0.94. Facebook had a net margin of 35.74% and a return on equity of 27.54%. The business had revenue of $26.20 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $23.61 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.71 earnings per share. Facebook’s revenue for the quarter was up 47.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Facebook, Inc. will post 13.05 earnings per share for the current year.

Facebook Profile

Facebook, Inc develops products that enable people to connect and share with friends and family through mobile devices, personal computers, virtual reality headsets, and in-home devices worldwide. The company's products include Facebook that enables people to connect, share, discover, and communicate with each other on mobile devices and personal computers; Instagram, a community for sharing photos, videos, and private messages; Messenger, a messaging application for people to connect with friends, family, groups, and businesses across platforms and devices; and WhatsApp, a messaging application that is used by people and businesses to communicate in a private way.

