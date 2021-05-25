Franklin Electric (NASDAQ:FELE) Updates FY 2021 Earnings Guidance

Franklin Electric (NASDAQ:FELE) issued an update on its FY 2021 earnings guidance on Monday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of 2.850-3.050 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus earnings per share estimate of $2.950. The company issued revenue guidance of -.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Franklin Electric from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $92.00 price target for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. DA Davidson raised their target price on Franklin Electric from $70.00 to $75.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a report on Monday, March 22nd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $79.67.

Shares of NASDAQ FELE traded up $1.11 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $83.28. 7,369 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 174,266. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11, a quick ratio of 1.62 and a current ratio of 3.17. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $82.64 and its 200 day simple moving average is $75.03. Franklin Electric has a 52 week low of $48.43 and a 52 week high of $87.70. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.87 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.87 and a beta of 1.02.

Franklin Electric (NASDAQ:FELE) last released its earnings results on Monday, April 26th. The industrial products company reported $0.59 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.37 by $0.22. The firm had revenue of $333.05 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $300.60 million. Franklin Electric had a net margin of 8.96% and a return on equity of 14.37%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 24.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.24 EPS. Research analysts predict that Franklin Electric will post 3.01 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 20th. Investors of record on Thursday, May 6th were issued a dividend of $0.175 per share. This represents a $0.70 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.84%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, May 5th. Franklin Electric’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 32.11%.

In other news, insider Jay J. Walsh sold 1,985 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $79.29, for a total value of $157,390.65. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 11,669 shares in the company, valued at approximately $925,235.01. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Delancey W. Davis sold 15,865 shares of Franklin Electric stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $74.78, for a total value of $1,186,384.70. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 15,643 shares in the company, valued at $1,169,783.54. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 25,835 shares of company stock valued at $1,989,086. 2.90% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Franklin Electric Company Profile

Franklin Electric Co, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and distributes water and fuel pumping systems worldwide. It operates in three segments: Water Systems, Fueling Systems, and Distribution. The Water Systems segment offers submersible motors, pumps, drives, electronic controls, monitoring devices, and related parts and equipment.

