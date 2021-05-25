Gainplan LLC Purchases Shares of 615 Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA)

Gainplan LLC acquired a new position in shares of Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA) in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm acquired 615 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock, valued at approximately $412,000.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of TSLA. Northern Trust Corp grew its position in Tesla by 64.1% during the 4th quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 8,094,441 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $5,712,005,000 after acquiring an additional 3,160,909 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Tesla in the fourth quarter valued at $5,497,219,000. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. lifted its position in Tesla by 7.9% during the 1st quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 4,058,655 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $2,710,897,000 after buying an additional 297,388 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its holdings in Tesla by 57.2% during the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 3,472,998 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $2,450,790,000 after acquiring an additional 1,263,228 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Tesla by 61.5% in the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 3,384,831 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $2,388,575,000 after acquiring an additional 1,288,796 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 44.76% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have issued reports on the company. New Street Research raised Tesla from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, March 15th. Mizuho boosted their price objective on Tesla to $820.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, April 26th. Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and issued a $800.00 target price on shares of Tesla in a research note on Monday, May 3rd. FIX upgraded shares of Tesla to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 9th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $700.00 target price (down previously from $775.00) on shares of Tesla in a report on Monday, March 29th. Eleven investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating, twelve have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $438.90.

In related news, Director Robyn M. Denholm sold 62,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, April 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $740.97, for a total value of $46,310,625.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 67,500 shares in the company, valued at approximately $50,015,475. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Also, SVP Andrew D. Baglino sold 1,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $690.11, for a total value of $1,035,165.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 20,226 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,958,164.86. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last quarter, insiders sold 111,153 shares of company stock valued at $78,833,232. Corporate insiders own 23.00% of the company’s stock.

TSLA stock traded down $7.24 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $599.20. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 551,405 shares, compared to its average volume of 34,382,754. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $670.96 and its 200 day moving average price is $680.00. Tesla, Inc. has a twelve month low of $157.00 and a twelve month high of $900.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a current ratio of 1.66 and a quick ratio of 1.38. The stock has a market capitalization of $577.23 billion, a P/E ratio of 599.98, a PEG ratio of 5.93 and a beta of 1.97.

Tesla (NASDAQ:TSLA) last released its earnings results on Sunday, April 25th. The electric vehicle producer reported $0.93 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.79 by $0.14. The business had revenue of $10.39 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.89 billion. Tesla had a return on equity of 6.13% and a net margin of 3.18%. Tesla’s revenue was up 73.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.23 earnings per share. Equities analysts expect that Tesla, Inc. will post 2.64 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Tesla, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, leases, and sells electric vehicles, and energy generation and storage systems in the United States, China, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Automotive, and Energy Generation and Storage. The Automotive segment offers electric vehicles, as well as sells automotive regulatory credits.

