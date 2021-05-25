AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T) Shares Sold by MBM Wealth Consultants LLC

MBM Wealth Consultants LLC trimmed its holdings in AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T) by 1.6% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 41,496 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 670 shares during the quarter. MBM Wealth Consultants LLC’s holdings in AT&T were worth $1,257,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of T. Curi Capital purchased a new stake in shares of AT&T during the fourth quarter worth approximately $25,000. Flagship Private Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in shares of AT&T during the fourth quarter worth approximately $27,000. Clear Perspectives Financial Planning LLC purchased a new stake in shares of AT&T during the fourth quarter worth approximately $29,000. Arcadia Investment Management Corp MI acquired a new position in AT&T during the first quarter worth $30,000. Finally, Veritas Investment Partners UK Ltd. acquired a new position in AT&T during the fourth quarter worth $31,000. Institutional investors own 49.96% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on T shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price objective on AT&T from $31.00 to $34.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. Oppenheimer reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of AT&T in a report on Monday, April 26th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on AT&T from $34.00 to $32.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday. Raymond James upped their price objective on AT&T from $32.00 to $33.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, April 29th. Finally, CIBC reissued a “buy” rating on shares of AT&T in a report on Wednesday, February 10th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $31.75.

Shares of AT&T stock traded down $0.41 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $29.34. The stock had a trading volume of 799,847 shares, compared to its average volume of 47,068,961. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $30.91 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $29.63. The firm has a market capitalization of $209.49 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -85.00, a P/E/G ratio of 3.05 and a beta of 0.77. The company has a current ratio of 0.82, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88. AT&T Inc. has a 1 year low of $26.35 and a 1 year high of $33.88.

AT&T (NYSE:T) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 21st. The technology company reported $0.86 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.78 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $43.90 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $42.69 billion. AT&T had a positive return on equity of 12.33% and a negative net margin of 1.29%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 2.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.84 EPS. Sell-side analysts forecast that AT&T Inc. will post 3.16 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, May 3rd. Investors of record on Friday, April 9th were issued a dividend of $0.52 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, April 8th. This represents a $2.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 7.09%. AT&T’s payout ratio is currently 65.41%.

In other AT&T news, CFO Pascal Desroches acquired 3,056 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 19th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $29.06 per share, for a total transaction of $88,807.36. Following the purchase, the chief financial officer now directly owns 173,871 shares in the company, valued at $5,052,691.26. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO John T. Stankey acquired 34,614 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 19th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $28.81 per share, with a total value of $997,229.34. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Company insiders own 0.08% of the company’s stock.

AT&T Inc provides telecommunication, media, and technology services worldwide. The company operates through Communications, WarnerMedia, and Latin America segments. The Communications segment offers wireless voice and data communications services; video and targeted advertising services; broadband, including fiber, and legacy telephony internet and voice communication; and wireline telecom services.

