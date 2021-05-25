Apriem Advisors Sells 1,300 Shares of BlackRock MuniYield California Quality Fund, Inc. (NYSE:MCA)

Apriem Advisors decreased its stake in shares of BlackRock MuniYield California Quality Fund, Inc. (NYSE:MCA) by 5.3% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 23,236 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,300 shares during the quarter. Apriem Advisors’ holdings in BlackRock MuniYield California Quality Fund were worth $342,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Golden State Equity Partners purchased a new position in BlackRock MuniYield California Quality Fund during the 4th quarter valued at about $179,000. Intersect Capital LLC purchased a new position in BlackRock MuniYield California Quality Fund during the 4th quarter valued at about $189,000. Kestra Advisory Services LLC purchased a new position in BlackRock MuniYield California Quality Fund during the 4th quarter valued at about $192,000. Wedbush Securities Inc. purchased a new position in BlackRock MuniYield California Quality Fund during the 1st quarter valued at about $210,000. Finally, Ackerman Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in BlackRock MuniYield California Quality Fund during the 4th quarter valued at about $234,000. 14.85% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of MCA traded up $0.04 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $15.20. 38,540 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 61,216. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $15.00 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $14.84. BlackRock MuniYield California Quality Fund, Inc. has a 1 year low of $13.19 and a 1 year high of $15.26.

The company also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 14th will be given a $0.053 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 13th. This represents a $0.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.18%.

BlackRock MuniYield California Quality Fund Company Profile

BlackRock MuniYield California Quality Fund, Inc is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched by BlackRock, Inc It is managed by BlackRock Advisors, LLC. The fund invests in fixed income markets. It invests in a portfolio of long-term investment-grade municipal obligations, the interest on which is exempt from Federal and California income taxes.

