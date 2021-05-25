Apriem Advisors Grows Position in PBF Energy Inc. (NYSE:PBF)

Apriem Advisors grew its stake in PBF Energy Inc. (NYSE:PBF) by 29.4% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 47,562 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after buying an additional 10,800 shares during the quarter. Apriem Advisors’ holdings in PBF Energy were worth $673,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. IFP Advisors Inc acquired a new position in shares of PBF Energy during the 1st quarter worth approximately $63,000. Vantage Consulting Group Inc acquired a new position in shares of PBF Energy during the 4th quarter worth approximately $32,000. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich acquired a new position in shares of PBF Energy during the 4th quarter worth approximately $39,000. Signaturefd LLC acquired a new position in shares of PBF Energy during the 1st quarter worth approximately $82,000. Finally, KBC Group NV acquired a new position in shares of PBF Energy during the 1st quarter worth approximately $107,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 74.24% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on PBF shares. Piper Sandler upped their target price on PBF Energy from $8.00 to $15.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 1st. Barclays upped their target price on PBF Energy from $8.00 to $14.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Monday, March 8th. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on PBF Energy from $9.00 to $17.50 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 17th. Mizuho increased their price objective on PBF Energy from $8.00 to $20.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 26th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised PBF Energy from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $17.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Friday, March 5th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $11.91.

Shares of PBF traded down $0.83 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $14.93. The company had a trading volume of 69,826 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,014,372. PBF Energy Inc. has a 1-year low of $4.06 and a 1-year high of $18.78. The stock has a market cap of $1.79 billion, a PE ratio of -5.13 and a beta of 3.00. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $14.65 and a 200-day simple moving average of $11.22. The company has a quick ratio of 0.75, a current ratio of 1.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.17.

PBF Energy (NYSE:PBF) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The oil and gas company reported ($2.61) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($2.57) by ($0.04). PBF Energy had a negative return on equity of 65.35% and a negative net margin of 2.49%. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that PBF Energy Inc. will post -4.85 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other PBF Energy news, insider John C. Barone sold 1,986 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.56, for a total value of $32,888.16. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 5.20% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

PBF Energy Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in refining and supplying petroleum products. The company operates in two segments, Refining and Logistics. It produces gasoline, ultra-low-sulfur diesel, heating oil, diesel fuel, jet fuel, lubricants, petrochemicals, and asphalt, as well as unbranded transportation fuels, petrochemical feedstocks, blending components, and other petroleum products.

