Apriem Advisors Makes New $1.02 Million Investment in Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:VTIP)

Apriem Advisors acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:VTIP) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor acquired 19,751 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,018,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in VTIP. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities Index Fund ETF Shares by 94.8% during the fourth quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 524 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 255 shares during the last quarter. Curi Capital bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities Index Fund ETF Shares in the 4th quarter worth $27,000. Annapolis Financial Services LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities Index Fund ETF Shares in the 4th quarter worth $28,000. Retirement Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities Index Fund ETF Shares in the 4th quarter worth $30,000. Finally, International Assets Investment Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities Index Fund ETF Shares by 100.0% in the 1st quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 576 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 288 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of NASDAQ VTIP traded up $0.04 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $52.43. The stock had a trading volume of 47,979 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,860,499. Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities Index Fund ETF Shares has a 12 month low of $49.73 and a 12 month high of $52.45. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $51.97 and a two-hundred day moving average of $51.47.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 30th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 26th were paid a $0.094 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 25th. This represents a $0.38 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.72%.

