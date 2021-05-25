The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD) Shares Sold by PAX Financial Group LLC

PAX Financial Group LLC lowered its position in shares of The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD) by 18.2% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 2,299 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock after selling 512 shares during the quarter. PAX Financial Group LLC’s holdings in The Home Depot were worth $702,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in HD. FMR LLC raised its holdings in shares of The Home Depot by 1.8% in the 4th quarter. FMR LLC now owns 21,267,809 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $5,649,155,000 after buying an additional 372,183 shares during the period. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in The Home Depot during the fourth quarter worth about $3,153,816,000. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in shares of The Home Depot by 10.6% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 11,028,573 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $2,929,410,000 after purchasing an additional 1,058,223 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its stake in shares of The Home Depot by 2.8% in the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 10,917,691 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $2,899,957,000 after purchasing an additional 293,800 shares during the period. Finally, Alliancebernstein L.P. boosted its stake in shares of The Home Depot by 11.8% in the fourth quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 9,402,719 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $2,497,550,000 after purchasing an additional 991,241 shares during the period. 67.88% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get The Home Depot alerts:

Several equities analysts have commented on HD shares. Raymond James raised their price target on shares of The Home Depot from $305.00 to $350.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 19th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on The Home Depot from $377.00 to $386.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on The Home Depot from $330.00 to $360.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th. Zelman & Associates downgraded The Home Depot from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 15th. Finally, Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell raised their target price on shares of The Home Depot from $288.00 to $375.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, May 10th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-five have given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $323.07.

Shares of HD traded up $1.19 on Tuesday, reaching $316.03. The stock had a trading volume of 125,642 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,495,270. The Home Depot, Inc. has a twelve month low of $234.31 and a twelve month high of $345.69. The firm has a market capitalization of $339.80 billion, a PE ratio of 22.96, a PEG ratio of 2.02 and a beta of 1.04. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $323.32 and a 200 day moving average of $286.70. The company has a quick ratio of 0.51, a current ratio of 1.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 19.85.

The Home Depot (NYSE:HD) last posted its earnings results on Monday, May 17th. The home improvement retailer reported $3.86 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $3.08 by $0.78. The company had revenue of $37.50 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $33.68 billion. The Home Depot had a return on equity of 963.88% and a net margin of 10.45%. The Home Depot’s revenue was up 32.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $2.08 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that The Home Depot, Inc. will post 13.86 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 17th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 3rd will be given a dividend of $1.65 per share. This represents a $6.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.09%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, June 2nd. The Home Depot’s payout ratio is currently 54.86%.

About The Home Depot

The Home Depot, Inc operates as a home improvement retailer. It operates The Home Depot stores that sell various building materials, home improvement products, building materials, lawn and garden products, and dÃ©cor products, as well as provide installation, home maintenance, and professional service programs to do-it-yourself and professional customers.

Featured Article: How Investors Can Profit from Options Trading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD).

Receive News & Ratings for The Home Depot Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The Home Depot and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.