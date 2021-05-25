Truist Financial Co. (NYSE:TFC) Shares Bought by Boston Partners

Boston Partners increased its stake in Truist Financial Co. (NYSE:TFC) by 0.8% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 17,307,932 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after buying an additional 133,350 shares during the period. Truist Financial makes up about 1.4% of Boston Partners’ portfolio, making the stock its 5th biggest position. Boston Partners’ holdings in Truist Financial were worth $1,009,289,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Atlas Private Wealth Advisors boosted its position in Truist Financial by 890.9% during the first quarter. Atlas Private Wealth Advisors now owns 436 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 392 shares during the last quarter. Hoover Financial Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in Truist Financial during the fourth quarter worth approximately $25,000. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Truist Financial by 274.1% during the 1st quarter. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 505 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 370 shares during the period. Mascoma Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Truist Financial in the 1st quarter valued at $30,000. Finally, RWM Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Truist Financial during the 4th quarter valued at $30,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 69.98% of the company’s stock.

TFC stock traded down $0.46 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $60.75. The stock had a trading volume of 118,704 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,803,211. Truist Financial Co. has a one year low of $33.47 and a one year high of $62.69. The company’s 50 day moving average is $59.51 and its two-hundred day moving average is $53.78. The company has a quick ratio of 0.81, a current ratio of 0.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62. The company has a market capitalization of $81.70 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.33, a P/E/G ratio of 1.53 and a beta of 1.35.

Truist Financial (NYSE:TFC) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 14th. The insurance provider reported $1.18 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.11 by $0.07. Truist Financial had a return on equity of 9.48% and a net margin of 20.04%. The company had revenue of $5.48 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.43 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.83 earnings per share. Truist Financial’s revenue was down 2.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts predict that Truist Financial Co. will post 4.68 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 1st. Investors of record on Friday, May 14th will be given a dividend of $0.45 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 13th. This represents a $1.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.96%. Truist Financial’s payout ratio is currently 47.37%.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price target on shares of Truist Financial from $55.00 to $66.00 in a research note on Friday, April 9th. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on Truist Financial from $65.00 to $68.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 30th. Compass Point increased their price target on Truist Financial from $65.00 to $67.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 18th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on Truist Financial from $60.50 to $63.00 in a report on Monday, May 3rd. Finally, Barclays increased their target price on Truist Financial from $59.00 to $64.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 7th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Truist Financial currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $57.81.

In other Truist Financial news, EVP Scott Case sold 9,851 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $58.39, for a total transaction of $575,199.89. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 20,583 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,201,841.37. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Joseph M. Thompson sold 5,265 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $58.20, for a total value of $306,423.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 37,741 shares in the company, valued at $2,196,526.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 20,997 shares of company stock valued at $1,223,463 in the last 90 days. 0.37% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

About Truist Financial

Truist Financial Corporation, a holding company, provides banking and trust services in the Southeastern and Mid-Atlantic United States. The company operates through three segments: Consumer Banking and Wealth, Corporate and Commercial Banking, and Insurance Holdings. Its deposit products include noninterest-bearing checking, interest-bearing checking, savings, and money market deposit accounts, as well as certificates of deposit and individual retirement accounts.

