BetterBetting (BETR) Price Tops $0.82 on Top Exchanges

BetterBetting (CURRENCY:BETR) traded up 11,349% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 14:00 PM ET on May 25th. One BetterBetting coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.82 or 0.00001373 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. BetterBetting has a total market cap of $232.69 million and approximately $333,228.00 worth of BetterBetting was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last seven days, BetterBetting has traded 43,024.5% higher against the dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $25.94 or 0.00068336 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded down 12.8% against the dollar and now trades at $1.71 or 0.00004498 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002635 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $6.55 or 0.00017255 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded down 4% against the dollar and now trades at $360.41 or 0.00949275 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002638 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 8.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3,769.99 or 0.09929680 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000320 BTC.

BetterBetting Profile

BetterBetting (CRYPTO:BETR) is a coin. It launched on December 14th, 2017. BetterBetting’s total supply is 300,585,863 coins and its circulating supply is 285,140,472 coins. The official website for BetterBetting is www.betterbetting.org . BetterBetting’s official Twitter account is @BETRBetting and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “BetterBetting is a decentralized sports betting marketplace that uses the BETR token as its betting currency. BetterBetting aims to establish truly decentralised online sports betting. “

