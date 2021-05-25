Stellar Price Reaches $0.42 on Major Exchanges (XLM)

Stellar (CURRENCY:XLM) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 14:00 PM ET on May 25th. During the last week, Stellar has traded down 33.8% against the dollar. One Stellar coin can currently be bought for $0.42 or 0.00001117 BTC on major exchanges. Stellar has a total market cap of $9.81 billion and $2.09 billion worth of Stellar was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get Stellar alerts:

Tether (USDT) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002639 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 9.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.95 or 0.00002495 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $21.68 or 0.00057102 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 4.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $134.51 or 0.00354270 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $69.10 or 0.00182001 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 6.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded up 9.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.46 or 0.00003846 BTC.

Tezos (XTZ) traded up 4% against the dollar and now trades at $3.57 or 0.00009393 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.98 or 0.00002571 BTC.

SafeMoon (SAFEMOON) traded up 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

About Stellar

Stellar (XLM) uses the hashing algorithm. Its launch date was July 31st, 2014. Stellar’s total supply is 50,001,803,174 coins and its circulating supply is 23,115,250,329 coins. Stellar’s official website is www.stellar.org . The Reddit community for Stellar is /r/stellar and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official message board for Stellar is stellarcommunity.org . Stellar’s official Twitter account is @stellarorg and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Stellar is a decentralized platform that aims to connect banks, payments systems, and people. Integrate to move money quickly, reliably, and at almost no cost. Supported by a nonprofit, Stellar's goal is to bring the world together by increasing interoperability between diverse financial systems and currencies. Stellar is a technology that enables money to move directly between people, companies and financial institutions as easily as email. This means more access for individuals, lower costs for banks and more revenue for businesses. Stellar Lumens is not mineable and does not use proof of work (PoW). Instead, Stellar uses SCP, the stellar consensus protocol. Blockchain data provided by: Blockchair (Block Number), Stellar.org Dashboard (Total Supply) “

Stellar Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Stellar directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Stellar should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Stellar using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

new TradingView.widget( { “width”: 600, “height”: 400, “symbol”: “XLMUSD”, “interval”: “D”, “timezone”: “Etc/UTC”, “theme”: “Light”, “style”: “1”, “locale”: “en”, “toolbar_bg”: “#f1f3f6”, “enable_publishing”: false, “allow_symbol_change”: true, “referral_id”: “2588”} );

Receive News & Updates for Stellar Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Stellar and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.